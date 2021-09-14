UCF Just Missed Being Ranked in the AP Poll

The College Football AP Poll was updated yesterday after the week two matchups, and UCF came close to making the top 25.

ORLANDO - UCF did receive 111 votes to be ranked, most of all the remaining unranked teams.

Although the rankings at this point in the year mean little to nothing, it’s still exciting as a fan to see a ranking placed before your team’s name, and it’s good for the program.

Being that the Knights are the first team out and knocking on the door, it begs the question of where the Knights would sit if they’re able to knock off the Louisville Cardinals Friday night.

First of course, the Knights have to win. They’re currently seven-point favorites against the Cardinals. If they move to 3-0 after Friday night, it’s very hard to believe they wouldn’t be ranked in next week’s poll. This weekend will also provide a couple of tough matchups for the teams who are just ahead of the Knights.

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. will see No. 19 Arizona State face off against No. 23 BYU. The loser of this game will more than likely drop out of the rankings. BYU, although at home, is currently a 3.5-point underdog to ASU.

The Sun Devils were ranked No. 25 at the beginning of the season. They’ve moved up six spots with easy wins over Southern Utah and UNLV. Their quarterback Jayden Daniels is a menace for any defense. The junior is a true dual-threat, he has 307 yards passing thus far on the season, and has added 165 yards rushing.

For BYU, sophomore Jaren Hall is their signal caller and he has 347 yards passing, 128 yards rushing, and 5 touchdown passes. This BYU team is coming off a big 26-17 win against then No. 21 Utah, their first win against Utah since 2009. BYU was unranked going into that game, and will be looking to stay in the rankings with what would be another upset victory.

Future Big XII program BYU could help UCF by knocking off Arizona State next Saturday Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Another game that could potentially improve the Knights chances of being ranked is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when No. 22 Auburn visits No. 10 Penn State. PSU is currently a six-point favorite against the Tigers. If the Nittany Lions are able to take care of business at home, it would most likely push the Tigers out of the rankings as well.

Penn State began the year ranked No. 19, but they moved up nine spots after an impressive defensive effort during its 16-10 win on the road against then No. 12 Wisconsin and a 44-13 win at home last week against Ball State. The Nittany Lions starting quarterback is senior Sean Clifford, who accumulated 477 passing yards and two touchdowns on the year thus far, and has added 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Auburn began the year unranked but has been a beneficiary of others’ misfortune. The Tigers moved up to No. 22 even though they’re two wins have come against Akron, 60-10, and Alabama State, 62-0. Junior quarterback Bo Nix is in his third year as the Auburn starter. He has 383 passing yards and 5 touchdowns passing through the first two games.

Auburn and its QB Bo Nix rolled over its first two opponents, but now must go to Happy Valley and play Penn State Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The last game to keep an eye will be at noon Saturday when No. 24 ranked Miami plays at home against Michigan State. The Canes are currently a six-point favorite against the Spartans.

It’s tough to tell exactly what kind of team Miami is yet. They opened as the No. 14 team in the country but got smacked 44-13 against No. 1 Alabama in week one. Last week they pulled off a slim victory against a formidable Appalachian State team 25-23. Their quarterback is sixth-year senior D’Eriq King who has 379 yards passing so far with one touchdown and two picks.

MSU is 2-0 with a 38-21 win on the road against Northwestern and a 42-14 win last week at home against Youngstown State. Their quarterback is sophomore Payton Thorne who’s thrown for 465 yards and 5 touchdowns so far. He’s also added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

These three games will provide the best chance for the Knights to be ranked in next week’s poll, as most of the other teams ranked at the bottom of the list should have easy wins this week.

All things considered, it’s rather simple for the Knights.

Win and you’re in.

