Wide Receiver Kaleb Webb Gaining Recruiting Momentum

As college football programs prepare for national signing day on Dec. 15, there’s a Georgia wide receiver to keep tabs on.

ORLANDO, FL - There are always a few top-notch recruits that develop during their senior seasons of high school football. The class of 2022 would be no different.

One player that has gone from severely under-recruited to a hot commodity is Kaleb Webb, a receiver from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. Although committed to East Carolina, his offer list continues to expand because of his on-field performance.

Webb already has surpassed the best performance at McEachern since 2015, recording 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns through only nine games. He’s also been electrifying in the return game with 653 total return yards through both kicks and punts, including a 56 yard punt return touchdown against Milton High School.

Webb’s recruitment was fairly small for the talent he possessed before the middle of this past August, with his only Division I FBS offers coming from ECU, Florida International, Liberty, Navy, and Western Kentucky. That all changed after a monstrous performance in the first game of the season, in which he caught six passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns, as well as returning a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown.

The very next day he received an offer from Tulane, which led to an avalanche of offers including Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, UCF, as well as Michigan.

He received the offer from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally, and will take an official visit to Ann Arbor, Mich. this weekend. It will be difficult for East Carolina to keep Webb the way his recruitment continues to expand.

To that end, UCF could use a talented playmaker like Webb within the class of 2022. Let's see if UCF and/or other programs are able to lure Webb to campus for an official visit.

