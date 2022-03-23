Prospect Profile: QB Malachi Singleton

One of the top quarterbacks in the South, Malachi Singleton, is a proven talent and still possesses plenty of upside.

When grading quarterback recruits during the spread football era, there are many aspects of a signal caller’s game that need to be addressed. Accuracy, of course, headlines the list. There are many other areas like reading a defense, throwing from different arm angles, making passes on the run, a quarterback that can run the football, and understanding the strengths of each offensive teammate.

This particular quarterback has some of those skills already, and he’s an intriguing candidate because he can elevate his game in other areas as well.

Malachi Singleton

Malachi Singleton Margaret Whittemore Singleton

Size: 6'1", 225-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Recruiting

There is still a long way to go, but Arkansas and UCF are the two programs most likely the two teams battling it out right now.

Statistics

Singleton’s junior season was tremendous. He went 166/221 for 2,316 yards, 75.1%, 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

As a runner, Singleton went for 1,018 yards on the ground and a whopping 25 touchdowns.

Accuracy

Surprisingly, Singleton’s accuracy is really good. Why is that surprising? Most quarterbacks with the mobility of Singleton do not pay as much attention to the details of passing the football. It’s a life-long learning skill. His ability to have a very similar arm-follow through, pass after pass, is a really good sign.

It’s a major reason that Singleton completes a high number of his passes despite throwing so many deep balls.

He does need to use his lower body even more when passing the football, but that will come with even more training and experience.

Arm Talent

He has a big arm. No question. Singleton’s ability to throw a deep pass without fully stepping into his passes showed itself time and time again while watching his junior film. He can make all the throws – post, deep out, quick slant, corner – without getting himself into trouble.

Throwing on the Run

Arm talent helps here as well, but this is more about Singleton understanding how and when to release the football. It’s more about feel because it’s adlib and just comes naturally.

Watching Singleton quickly make a defensive lineman miss while keeping his eyes down the field, take a few steps, then zip a pass 30 or 40 yards is quite impressive.

Understand Schemes

Football is a numbers game. If the opposing defense does not respect the running game for North Cobb, Singleton would often call his own number and run the football himself. Five or even six in the box is not enough to stop a talented runner like Singleton.

When teams came after him with blitzes and/or stacked the box to slow down the rushing attack, that’s when play-action and run-pass option plays were a primary focus. He looks just as comfortable as a passer off play-action or during a RPO as he does a traditional drop back.

Singleton as a Runner

To further explain Singleton’s ability to tote the football, it’s very important to note that despite being over 220-pounds, he’s very explosive. He’s truly a downhill runner that hits top gear quickly.

He’s also nimble in space and will make defenders miss as well as break through arm tackles consistently.

Final Thoughts

Singleton fits the style of play that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn wants to continue to utilize in Orlando. That’s why he’s the No. 1 quarterback target on the UCF board. He camped with UCF last summer and he’s just recently taken an unofficial visit.

It will be interesting to see how much more Singleton’s game progressesses between now and the time he enrolls in college. He’s an ultra-talented playmaker at quarterback.

