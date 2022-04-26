TAMPA - The film, the photographs, the memories of the event have been rehashed. It’s time to throw down some final thoughts on some top players and some players some folks might not know as much about. Here’s what two scouts had to say about the prospects that they witnessed, starting with Polk County's very own Andrew Johnson and his evaluations.

Tyler Williams | WR | Prime Truth

One of the top receivers in the class of 2023, Tyler Williams. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

C/O 2024 | @Ty_Williams04

Williams has developed into a rising star for the Lakeland Dreadnaughts after switching from quarterback to play receiver in August of last year. At 6’4", 195-pounds, he has a natural athletic bounce to his game and showed the ability to get behind the defense with surprising speed. Strong hands and crisp route running skills made his short routes hard to stop. Found soft spots in the zone and has the length to dominate against smaller defenders. With the added weight and footwork technique, Williams will be dangerous at the next level.

•Kane Archer | QB | True Buzz

C/O 2026 | @KaneArcher9

An eighth-grader dominating at quarterback while playing against high school competition deserves recognition. Archer already looks the part and is a field general. Stands strong in the pocket and displays solid footwork mechanics to complete precision passes downfield. Quick trigger capabilities and made all the throws on the route tree. The class of 2026 dual-threat prospect has interest from Arkansas, Michigan, and Missouri but look out for Archer to develop into a top national recruit.

Troy Bowles | LB | Team Tampa

Troy Bowles is one of the best all-around linebackers in the country. @fbscout_florida

C/O 2023 | @TroyBowles23

Bowles is one of the top prospects at the linebacker position and made his presence known throughout the tournament. Bowles is a complete linebacker with the ability to be a three-down addition. Has the speed and fluidity to be disruptive in both the pass and run game. He stood out as a leader of the defense with good coverage skills and impressive lateral movement for his size. The 6’1", 215-pound prospect and son of NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles has taken recent recruiting trips to Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma.

Q’zorian “Que” Kennedy | WR | Prime Truth

C/O 2024 | @Que1Kennedy

Kennedy is simply tough to stay in front of. He is extremely elusive and accelerates quickly off the ball. Has elite route-running skills and good initial quickness to create separation at the line of a scrimmage. Seven touchdowns in three games on day one of the tournament had him set up for another MVP performance. With two more years to add the needed weight, Kennedy’s recruitment should skyrocket.

Jeremiah Collins | DB | P2P Sports

C/O 2023 | @monroe_j2

It’s always interesting to see how out-of-state competition fares against Florida talent. The Louisville Cardinals commit has quick burst capabilities and is lengthy enough to close gaps. Collins makes the game easier on himself with solid mental alertness and good hand strength. He passes the eye test at 6’2", 155-pounds, and possesses the ability to add additional weight to his long frame. Collins is a game film rat and created a few pass breakups because he understands how to anticipate routes.

Andre Thompson | WR | CAT Takeover

C/O 2024 | @dre_05_goldfeet

Thompson is a smaller slot receiver with quick bursts and explosive route running abilities. He exploited the defense multiple times with good athleticism and speed demon attributes. Created effective separation and capitalized off the deep ball for an impressive touchdown in the championship game. Thompson was productive throughout the tournament and displayed natural footwork skills and elite cut moves.

Joquez Smith | RB | Team Tampa

C/O 2023 | @joquezsmithh

Smith is an undersized do-it-all running back that can provide a lethal threat to the passing game. He is very agile and runs with good balance to create extra yardage. Smith uses his strong compact build and fluid hips to quickly change directions. Solid route-running skills with an impressive i.q to find holes in the zone, and rarely dropped any balls thrown his way. Smith also has jump-cut abilities to break down defenders and create extra yards.

Grant Berkley | WR | P2P Sports

C/O 2023 | @grantwberkley

Berkley can allude defensive backs with elite explosiveness and finish contested catches with soft hands and body control. Berkley seemed to always find a way to get open even when the play seemed over. Has the ideal frame at 6’2", 195-pounds and caught most of the 50-50 balls throughout the tournament. Accelerates off the line well and has raw route-running abilities to create separation.

Andy Jaffe | DB | Team Tampa

C/O 2024 | @andyjaffe2

Plays the game with speed and physicality at the free safety position. Good quickness and react abilities with the potential to add additional weight to his frame. Jaffe has a disciplined demeanor but plays with a dog mentality. Solid coverage skills and exhibits the athletic ability to cover a lot of ground defensively. Uses his experience at wide receiver to cut-off routes or elevate over smaller guys to make a play on the ball.

Emmanuel Allen Jr. | WR | Florida Elite

C/O 2023 | @emmanuelallenjr

Allen Jr. thrives in the seven-on-seven environment because of his ability to play both sides of the ball. Really impressive route-running skills and strong hands despite being undersized. On the defensive side of the ball, he can play well in both press and zone coverages. Technical with his hands at the line of scrimmage and keeps control of his body in coverage. Allen Jr. has earned offers from the likes of Florida Atlantic, Arkansas State, and Minnesota since dominating the competition during the DR Sportz tournament in Davenport, FL.

Demarcus Dawson | DB | F3 ELITE

C/O 2024 | @Deuce1m

Dawson immediately stood out as one of the top defensive performers with three interceptions in one game. At 6’3, 190-pounds, Dawson is a lengthy ball hawk. Impressive hands for a free safety and has a rare combination of size, speed and quickness. Solid acceleration to cover the deep ball and keeps his eyes on the receivers in coverage.

The second scout that will comment about prospects he saw would be Marc Henry from Fort Worth, Texas. Henry knows the Lone Star State well and he’s starting to get a feel for many of the seven-on-seven teams in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, etc.

Karson Gordon (QB)

CAT Takeover

C/O 2024

Fort Bend Ridge Point HS (TX)

6’1 170

Twitter: @KarsonGordon24

IG: @PhenomK2

Gordon stands tall in the pocket, uses his hips to drive the ball down field and showed off his arm strength on the deep ball with accuracy. Karson has quiet feet, squares and opens his shoulders up towards his target and understands how to throw his receivers open. During pool play Gordon completed an array of passes from every angle and helped CAT Takeover get a victory. Gordon’s stellar play helped CAT Takeover reach the Championship game only to come up short. Gordon is up at Fort Bend Ridge Point in the Houston area. Gordon’s stock will continue to rise heading into spring practice.

Dylan Burke (QB)

Island Elite

C/O 2023

Merritt Island HS (Fla.)

6’6 225

Twitter: @DylanBurke14

IG: @TheDylanBurke

Interest: Miami, SMU, South Carolina ,UF, USF, UCF, Texas

Burke sees the field well, can make all the throws on the route tree consistently, has a big arm with touch and accuracy on his deep ball and plays with a swagger. Dylan can thread the needle on both his short and intermediate throws, as well as deliver the ball from any platform.

At 6’6, Burke has the size that colleges coaches seek out and build programs around. Burke showed off his athleticism during pool play, by lining up out wide at receiver and “Mossed” a defender going up and high pointing a pass for a TD. After seeing Burke for a second time, it’s no doubt he has skill set and athletic ability that have schools such as SMU, UF, South Carolina, Miami and Texas showing interest. Burke’s ceiling is high and as his off season continues look for Dylan to become even more of a hot commodity.

Jameer Smith (DB)

Island Elite

C/O 2023

Cocoa High (Fla.)

6’0 175

Twitter:@Jameer_Smith

IG: @jameer_smith_

Interest: Duke, USF

Smith is a long, rangy cornerback who uses his length at the line of scrimmage to his advantage and knocks opposing wideouts off their axis consistently in bump and run coverage. Jameer has great hip flexibility, gets into his backpedal smoothly and his ability to change direction quickly allows him to close passing windows down that appear open. Smith has the ideal stature and skill set that college coaches covet in next level cornerbacks. During pool play at The Crown presented by DR Sportz, Smith showed off his playing making ability by stepping in front of a pass and making a house call for six. Smith’s upside is high, which is why he will continue to turn heads as high senior season approaches.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

What's Next for UCF Football Recruiting?

Spring Practice Tour: Lakeland Dreadnaughts

Top Players and Plays, Day One of the DR Sportz "The Crown" National Championship

Thoughts on Each of UCF's Six Commitments

Prospect Profile: QB Dylan Rizk

Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Lead List of NBA’s Best Playoff Performers

First Thoughts: QB Dylan Ryzk Commits to UCF

Thursday Recruiting Run Down

On the Rise, UCF Offensive Players to Watch After Spring

The Code for Keeping the Knights Ahead of the Competition, UCF Uniforms are Legit

Top Tight End Recruit Jayvontay Conner Commits to UCF