Top Players and Plays, Day One of the DR Sportz "The Crown" National Championship

TAMPA - The best of the best showed up and showed out on day one of the DR Sportz “The Crown” National Championship. It’s been fun watching these young men compete and play at a high level. Here are some of the initial thoughts about top players and plays, with a much bigger overall article slated for Monday morning, i.e. two-days of footage.

If there was ever a how did that young man make that play moment, class of 2024 running back and do-it-all athlete Kam Davis from Tight Action 7v7 and Albany (Ga.) Dougherty.

Davis is one of the nation’s most highly recruited players regardless of class. He is technically committed to Florida State, but he’s still mulling his options with likely trips to Oregon and Notre Dame this summer. One of the highest character young men anyone will find, too.

Another Great Grab, the 15U Version

Louisiana is one of the best states in the country for high school football and this video proves that point. Whitney “Tre” Fuller with the one-handed snag in the end zone. This young man plays for 4th Quarter Mentality’s 15U squad. Talk about a bright future…

Leader in the Clubhouse for Tournament MVP

This one is easy. After racking up seven touchdown catches through the early portion of game three, Q’Zorian Kennedy from Prime Truth and The Villages (Fla.) Villages Charter is the one to watch. Much more about his ultra-quick class of 2024 early next week with a full preview of his play via a film breakdown.

Seven touchdowns through three games tells the story for Q'Zorian Kennedy of Prime Truth 7v7. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Now onto top prospects, one by one.

Jamari Ford, RB/Slot, 4th Quarter Mentality and Miami (Fla.) Northwestern

It’s amazing that this young man does not have 30 offers. He’s absolutely destroying anyone that gets the assignment of covering him. Worse yet, he made two defenders grasp at air and with jump cuts on the same play and took a simple five yard hitch to the house. Western Kentucky, Louisville and Pittsburgh are the teams to watch with his recruitment at this time.

One of the best players in Florida regardless of position, Jamari Ford. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Tyler Williams, WR, Prime Truth and Lakeland (Fla.) High School

One of the nation's most recognizable recruits and for good reason, Williams looks the part, acts the part, and makes plays that others simply do not. He had a back-shoulder fade that was executed perfectly for a chunk-yardage play, and it was one of the best catches on the day.

Cedric Hawkins, Nickel, 4th Quarter Mentality and Cocoa (Fla.) High School

The Ohio State commitment is listed as a safety by most publications. Hawkins can play that position. He can also play in the slot and be an impact player. He’s twitchy and possesses the length and competitive nature to be a big-time college football player. It will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes utilize the talents of Hawkins because he’s so gifted.

Few safeties can cover ground like Cedric Hawkins, and he played nickel today. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Troy Bowles, LB, Team Tampa and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit

One of the most natural linebackers in the country, Bowles has a fluidity to his backpedal and lateral movements that the majority of linebackers simply do not. He deflects underneath routes and also reroutes receivers with his size and more importantly his intelligence. Bowles is a national recruit for a reason and he can more or less pick his school.

Jordan Matthews, CB, F3 Elite Team Juice and Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

Instinctive and cunning, Matthews looks to jump routes with a sudden first step and the ability to use his long arms for deflections. He’s rarely challenged. That does not mean Matthews is not impacting the game. When teams stay away from him that allows other cornerbacks to focus on their assignments and do so with more help from the safeties. Matthews is a great looking athlete.

An excellent playmaker, Jordan Matthews is one of the savviest defensive backs in the class of 2023. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Eugene Wilson, WR, Team Tampa and Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

With the quickness of a slot receiver and the ability to play inside or outside receiver, Wilson is a unique pass catcher. His best work is often done at the line of scrimmage where he defeats defenders attempting to jam him and reroute him. That rarely works out well. Same goes for players that think they have a good chance to tag Wilson as he glides by, unscathed, and continues on into the end zone.

Keyon Brown, WR, Tight Action and Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards

One of the fastest receivers in the country, Brown is also one of those young men with the long legs and arms that make him a matchup nightmare. Today, he simply ran by defenders and did not need much help from his physical stature. It’s amazing how fast Brown accelerates for a 6’2”, 190-pound player. He’s legit. There’s some interesting recruiting situations playing out with Brown now that the word is out about him. More on that this Monday morning.

Speed helped Brown get over the top of the defense for multiple long touchdowns on Saturday. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

As noted above, look for a much bigger article detailing more players and with more video on Monday. The DR Sportz “The Crown” National Championship is loaded and the above players are just the beginning of the list of talented performers.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Thoughts on Each of UCF's Six Commitments

Prospect Profile: QB Dylan Rizk

Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Lead List of NBA’s Best Playoff Performers

First Thoughts: QB Dylan Ryzk Commits to UCF

Thursday Recruiting Run Down

On the Rise, UCF Offensive Players to Watch After Spring

The Code for Keeping the Knights Ahead of the Competition, UCF Uniforms are Legit

Top Tight End Recruit Jayvontay Conner Commits to UCF

Jaylon Robinson Leaving UCF, How the Knights Adjust

Prospect Profile: TE Jayvontay Conner

UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth

What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?

Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis

Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?

UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback