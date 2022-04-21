On the Rise, UCF Offensive Players to Watch After Spring

Spring practice brought about new names to watch, as well as players that raised their game for the Knights.

ORLANDO - One never truly knows what will happen with Spring Practice. Surprises take place across the country. UCF is not an exception. Here’s a look at six players on the offensive side of the football that are seeing a rise in stock and will likely be counted on this fall for the Knights.

Amari Johnson, WR

Just seeing Johnson’s maturity during the press conference after the Spring Game, that stood out. He gets it. This young man has been battling for playing time since he arrived in Orlando, yet he keeps his foot on the gas and moves forward without having a starting position.

As for his play, Johnson’s cat-quick movements speak for themselves. Forget statistics. This is a guy that defenses need to know where he’s at while on the field. The Spring Game provides plenty of evidence of that.

The UCF coaching staff should have a lot of fun coming up with unique ways to place the football in Johnson’s hands this fall. He’s earning his opportunity, and now it’s time for him to earn his just rewards.

John Rhys Plumlee, QB

He can accurately throw the football. Say it out loud. Go ahead. Everyone knew Plumlee could run like a mad man. That’s not changing either. The very athletic signal caller from Hattiesburg, Miss. is more than a runner, however, and watching him pinpoint passes confirms that he’s an all-around threat behind center.

Now, exactly how and when the UCF staff decides to allow Plumlee to play bombs away is hard to say. Probably depends on the opponent during any given game, but it’s interesting that UCF has a big-armed quarterback that’s also a possible 200 yard rusher during a game as well.

Jaylon Griffin, WR

Who saw this one coming? Griffin did not contribute much to the offense in 2021, but that matters little now. He’s receiving praise from coaches and teammates alike, and he also looks the part based on the performance this past Saturday.

Long and lean, he’s the definition of what a boundary wide receiver should look like. Griffin might just be UCF’s starting boundary receiver this fall. Good for him. Good for UCF.

Ryan Swoboda

Seeing Swoboday move in space solidifies what’s needed: a versatile offensive tackle that plows an opposing defensive end and also handles a 235-pound edge rusher during a third down and nine passing situation.

Swoboda’s length, power and quickness will allow him to excel in either circumstance. UCF has themselves a quality starter at offensive tackle.

Young Running Backs

With redshirt freshman Anthony Williams and true early enrollee freshman Jordan McDonald, the Knights possess a one-two dose of reality for defenses. Power, speed, quickness, and vision are very similar for both players.

In fact, it’s ironic how much alike these two young runners are. They make plays in the hole when it appears that a linebacker has them in the crosshairs, only to spin off the tackle and make a positive play.

UCF is loaded at running back, but it’s going to be very difficult to keep either Williams or McDonald off the gridiron. It’s a luxury to possess two talented running backs, like these two talented young players, that UCF can bring into the game after a defense is tired and pound them with the talents of Williams and McDonald.

