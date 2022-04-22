Prospect Profile: QB Dylan Rizk

Dylan Rizk

Size: 6’2”, 185-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Recruitment

Committed to UCF on April 21, 2022.

Rizk went to multiple camps last summer, UCF included, earning an offer from the Knights in June of 2021. Beyond UCF, he has offers from many schools including Arkansas State, Indiana, Michigan State, UAB, USF, Northwestern, Kentucky, Toledo, Florida Atlantic, Tulane, USF, Western Kentucky, and Appalachian State.

When asked why he selected UCF, Rizk had the following to say. "Coach Gus (Malzahn) is the man. That was easy."

Frame

Not quite filled out yet, Rizk is starting to look like a Power Five signal caller. He was under 200-pounds last fall, but that’s roughly where Rizk is now. Still needs a little more weight in the legs and upper body, but he’s proportioned well otherwise. In time, Rizk could weigh 220-pounds and continue to be an athlete that uses his legs.

Arm Strength

Good, not great. Rizk is still developing physically. The arm will be more powerful after each year spent in the UCF weight room. For now, know that Rizk is quite capable of throwing down the field and making accurate throws without having to completely gather himself and step into the pass.

Athleticism

This is the area that may surprise some folks, as Rizk can make big plays with his legs. He ran for a 67 yard score against Gulliver Prep last year in which he made a man miss and raced down the sideline and into the end zone. Teams that do not respect Rizk’s running ability will be taken advantage of by the Rizk and the Knights.

He’s good with making defenders miss with lateral moves and using a stiff arm or overpowering his opponent. RPO or read-option plays will be a part of what Rizk does for the Knights as well, and that will fit in well with Head Coach Gus Malzahn and Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Chip Lindsey.

Savvy

Just when someone believes that Rizk is about to be sacked, he will make an off-platform pass that goes for a completion or runs around a defender and gains a bunch of yards. He just finds a way. Rizk is the player that gets out of jams. That’s probably the best way to define his style of play. A few examples.

Against Venice, a team that eventually won the 8A State Title, Rizk completed multiple throws in between two defenders for competitions. That’s a good sign that he understands where his receivers will be, utilizes touch instead of just firing bullets that can be intercepted by the underneath defender, and he’s comfortable throwing on time. Those are next-level passes and decisions.

Having arm talent to complete throws is one thing, knowing when and where to throw is quite another. Rizk has both.

Challenging the Middle of the Field

Most high school signal callers stay clear of the middle of the gridiron. It’s for good reason. Deflections become interceptions, and there are simply more defenders towards the middle of the playing field.

Again, timing is key. Rizk will work the pocket to buy time if needed, set his feet, then make a pass to a receiver that’s about to be open. He made multiple throws like this as a junior, including against Venice’s talented secondary, and did so with accuracy. Just more evidence that this young quarterback understands the game of football beyond the high school level.

On the Run and Still Clutch

RizkArea to Improve

Eye discipline needs an upgrade. Too often Rizk stayed on his primary target without looking off the safety at some point prior to the throw. At the college level, those are picks more often than not. Plenty of time to learn, but that’s an area to focus on.

Even if Rizk knows where he’s going to throw the ball before he ever takes the snap, he absolutely must pretend he’s scanning the entire field. It’s often the difference between winning and losing at the college and professional level. With his other skills mixed in, once Rizk does this consistently, he will be tough to stop.

Rizk’s Junior Film

