The “Code” for Keeping the Knights Ahead of the Competition, UCF Uniforms Are Legit
ORLANDO - Creativity. That’s what UCF Football has been known for setting the trend for years. The Spring Game QR code uniforms are the latest example of that.
The UCF players really liked it, and the following video showcases that thought process.
It’s fun following college football programs and the uniforms they send out onto the field, but few can match how cutting edge the Knights have been. Here’s another example.
The UCF Football program is a part of what’s commonly called “Space U” as many know. Just about an hour from where NASA launches rockets into space, the UCF campus is tied into many things with the Space Program, and that includes the Football program.
With that, here’s a reminder of some of the cool helmets and uniforms UCF Football utilized this past weekend, as well as some more cool memories from the spring game.
