Thoughts on Each of UCF's Six Commitments

ORLANDO - The Knights are doing very well with recruiting. Just how well? The first point below helps to define who the Knights are defeating to land top talent.

*As Head Coach Gus Malzahn continues to build the UCF Football program, consider that each of the six recruits committed to the Knights all have at least one SEC offer prior to selecting the Knights. There are different ways to measure a prospect, beginning with watching the prospect live and then his junior film, but SEC offers are also a great indication of where UCF is headed.

*Defensive line recruit Kaven Call has played a mixture of roles for his Apopka High School team. Even as an undersized sophomore, he played defensive tackle and did quite well. Now, heading into his senior season, the projected edge defender for the Knights is a well-rounded talent that can play off the edge as a speed rusher, make an inside move from his defensive end position and be comfortable attacking the interior gaps, and even play a “4I” technique and just play power football from the snap. Having versatile defensive lineman like Call will continue to improve UCF’s overall defensive line play.

*Fellow defensive end recruit Isaiah Nixon is still developing his game as an edge defender, but he’s so long and lean that he has a tremendous frame to work with for future growth on the edge and even some inside play during obvious passing downs in the future. For now with how Nixon is built now, he could play standing up or play with his hand in the dirt as a seven or five technique. In time, like Call, Nixon could grow into a player that lines up at multiple spots, including some interior work. For now, he’s more of a pure edge pass rusher. The two defensive ends complement each other’s skills quite well.

UCF commitment Isaiah Nixon's recruitment blew up prior to commiting to UCF, with the Miami Under Armour Camp being a way for him to showcase his skills. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

*Quarterback Dylan Rizk is a very undervalued prospect. His ability to be a dual-threat passer in particular, that’s definitely something too many scouts are not adjusting their grade of Rizk in a positive manner. This is a player that can play at a very high level. At the same stage of their high school careers, his film is probably better than now New England Patriot and former Alabama and Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School signal caller Mac Jones. To that point, Jones strived to get better and honed his craft the best he could. He earned a shot in the NFL. There’s no reason that Rizk could not one day also be an NFL Draft pick with the skills he’s been blessed with and further development.

*The most difficult commitment to project his talents would be offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather. It’s just that offensive lineman take longer to develop, that’s all. Meriweather is no place near a finished player physically, and he’s going to learn many new technical aspects of football over the next several years. That’s also a part of being an offensive lineman. What is obvious about Meriweather, he possesses very long arms that serve him well in run blocking and pass protection, and he can move his feet. This young man has a chance to be a multi-year starter for the Knights at the very least.

*Linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. has unique leadership skills that are going to be invaluable to the Knights. It’s paramount to have leaders on the gridiron at all times, and Ford is one of those young players that strives to be in the right place at all times, as well as help his teammates be accountable for doing the same. When combining that mindset with his ability to be a thumper in the middle of the defense and still help in coverage, Ford is a player that has a chance to play early in Orlando.

*Finally, there’s tight end Jayvontay Conner. The talented flex tight end is a prospect that is physically talented enough to play early for the Knights, and UCF will have a need for tight ends with Kemore Gamble and Alec Holler leaving after this season. Like Gamble, Conner has the ability to stretch a defense with his sheer athleticism and speed. He’s also a player with the long arms and physical traits needed to be effective in jump ball situations inside the red zone. Out of this list of six, Conner’s skills combined with the need for talent at his position probably give him the best chance of playing from day one in Orlando.

