First Look and Interview: Carrollwood Day School Cornerback Tavoy Fegan

Seeing is believing. After watching Tavoy Fegan perform yesterday, there is no surprise why UCF, Florida, Miami and several other programs offered the talented prospect from Carrollwood Day School.

One of the best ways to find talented prospects while scouting would be to pick a position and just start film and taking photographs. That’s exactly what happened during Carrollwood Day School’s football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7.

While watching the defensive backs perform, one individual kept standing out. Who is this kid? So, after communicating with Defensive Back Coach Kerwin “KJ” Mcelvaney, the name clicked. This is the young man that already earned offers (see interview below for the list). What did not need to be asked would be how this young man played.

After watching Tavoy Fegan make several plays during the early portion of the Carrollwood Day School practice, a collection of mental notes began, as did video opportunities:

Fegan is a talented prospect, and one that just began his football journey. He certainly needs to learn the proper techniques of playing cornerback and the game of football itself, but he’s doing really well already. The following YouTube video defines what impressed about this young man’s game, and why he’s a budding star in the state of Florida.

After the conclusion of practice, Fegan took the time to conduct an interview. He discussed his college football scholarship offers and the positions he can play.

Tavoy Fegan

Tavoy Fegan Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 5’11”, 169-pounds

Position: Cornerback

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School

Class: 2024

Which Schools extended you a scholarship offer?

“I have Florida, UCF, TCU, West Virginia, Syracuse, Miami, and Arkansas State.”

Which college football programs did you visit for their camps?

“I went to Florida, UCF and Florida State.”

Did you have a favorite program growing up?

“Alabama because my dad went there. He played, so I kind of grew up with Alabama.”

When did your dad play for Alabama?

“He got there in 1995.”

Do you strictly want to be recruited at cornerback, or does it really matter?

“I’m just an athlete; I can play anywhere.”

Have you played offense before, and not just thrown in for one play?

“Yes sir. “I’ve been on both sides of the field.”

Final Thoughts

As noted above, it’s just the beginning of the football road for Tavoy. He’s only a sophomore this fall, but his skills, and his mindset, catch one’s attention quickly. This is a prospect that will earn several more offers as he continues to play football.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast - Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles

Dillon Gabriel: How “DG The Brand” Helps UCF Football and UCF Players

A Closer Look at Tampa Berkeley Prep Football Prospects

The Schneider Effect: UCF Football Mom Mary Schneider

Leyton Nelson Commits to Knights, UCF in Strong Recruiting Position

Nelson Pledges to Knights, Brings UCF Football’s In-State Commitment Total to Six

Questions and Discussion about the UCF Offense, Position by Position

Talking Gators Versus Knights, Plus Recruiting News, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

Jake Hescock Brings Production, Experience and Leadership to UCF Football

Transfer WR Core Helps Shape UCF Depth Chart, Brings New Dynamics to RPO Game

Thompson No Longer with UCF, Knights RB Position Still Provides Plenty of Talent

Videos and Photos from UCF Football Media Day

Key Points from Gus Malzahn’s First UCF Fall Camp Press Conference

Gaining Respect: Dillon Gabriel Compared to Top Quarterback Heisman Trophy Candidates

Talking UCF Football with Jennifer Jackson, the Team Mom

Discussing the 2022 UCF Football Commitments

UCF Football Offensive Line Recruiting: UCF Needs Balance with 2022 Class

Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is Good for UCF, Plus Recruiting News

Photo and Video Reels from the Varsity Sports Network Orlando Media Day