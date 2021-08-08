First Look and Interview: Carrollwood Day School Cornerback Tavoy Fegan
One of the best ways to find talented prospects while scouting would be to pick a position and just start film and taking photographs. That’s exactly what happened during Carrollwood Day School’s football practice on Saturday, Aug. 7.
While watching the defensive backs perform, one individual kept standing out. Who is this kid? So, after communicating with Defensive Back Coach Kerwin “KJ” Mcelvaney, the name clicked. This is the young man that already earned offers (see interview below for the list). What did not need to be asked would be how this young man played.
After watching Tavoy Fegan make several plays during the early portion of the Carrollwood Day School practice, a collection of mental notes began, as did video opportunities:
Fegan is a talented prospect, and one that just began his football journey. He certainly needs to learn the proper techniques of playing cornerback and the game of football itself, but he’s doing really well already. The following YouTube video defines what impressed about this young man’s game, and why he’s a budding star in the state of Florida.
After the conclusion of practice, Fegan took the time to conduct an interview. He discussed his college football scholarship offers and the positions he can play.
Tavoy Fegan
Vitals: 5’11”, 169-pounds
Position: Cornerback
High School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School
Class: 2024
Which Schools extended you a scholarship offer?
“I have Florida, UCF, TCU, West Virginia, Syracuse, Miami, and Arkansas State.”
Which college football programs did you visit for their camps?
“I went to Florida, UCF and Florida State.”
Did you have a favorite program growing up?
“Alabama because my dad went there. He played, so I kind of grew up with Alabama.”
When did your dad play for Alabama?
“He got there in 1995.”
Do you strictly want to be recruited at cornerback, or does it really matter?
“I’m just an athlete; I can play anywhere.”
Have you played offense before, and not just thrown in for one play?
“Yes sir. “I’ve been on both sides of the field.”
Final Thoughts
As noted above, it’s just the beginning of the football road for Tavoy. He’s only a sophomore this fall, but his skills, and his mindset, catch one’s attention quickly. This is a prospect that will earn several more offers as he continues to play football.
