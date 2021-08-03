Videos and Photos From UCF Football Media Day

Here are some of the best photos and videos from Gus Malzahn’s press conference, as well as the UCF Football players such as Dillon Gabriel, Big Kat Bryant, and Cole Schneider and several other players.

With the beginning of fall camp, there are always some great comments and quotes to remember. There’s a funnier side, too. Here’s just an overview of some of the photos and videos that proved to be memorable from today’s media day.

Gus Malzahn, UCF Head Football Coach

First up from the players, Cole Schneider discusses Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand.

Next, the difference between a serious piece of background information regarding UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and perhaps, the not so serious? Hmmm...

Speaking of Gabriel, he took the time to describe incoming transfer wide receiver Jordan Johnson, who came to UCF from Notre Dame.

Here's a closer look at some of the really cool tatoos that are on Gabriel's left arm. He's very proud of his heritage.

Moving over to the defense, the Knights welcome the return of a future NFL player in Kalia Davis, an interior defensive lineman that's chomping at the bit to return to the gridiron.

Sticking with the front seven, few players walk planet earth that are built quite like Big Kat Bryant. While an intimidating figure, he's a really easy going guy. Bryant also defined how he was dubbed "Big Kat" as seen in the following video.

While he is a good dude, Bryant also made it clear that he's ready to attack the quarterback. In fact, he made that point several times while communicating with him during UCF Football Media Day. Good luck to the signal callers on the Knights' schedule this fall. At 6'5", 255-pounds, double-digit sacks are possible for the menacing defensive end this fall.

3 Gallery 3 Images

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast

Recent Articles

Key Points from Gus Malzahn’s First UCF Fall Camp Press Conference

Gaining Respect: Dillon Gabriel Compared to Top Quarterback Heisman Trophy Candidates

Talking UCF Football with Jennifer Jackson, the Team Mom

Discussing the 2022 UCF Football Commitments

UCF Football Offensive Line Recruiting: UCF Needs Balance with 2022 Class

Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is Good for UCF, Plus Recruiting News

Photo and Video Reels from the Varsity Sports Network Orlando Media Day

Leading by Example: National Recruit Gabe Dindy from Lakeland High School

Film Review of UCF Defensive Tackle Prospect Jordan Hall

Combining Talent and Dedication: Kayin Lee from Cedar Grove High School

UCF and Maryland Sign Two-Game Deal, Helps the Knights Join the Power Five?

UCF and Florida Schedule Series, Now What’s Next for UCF?

Photos and Videos from Scouting Carrollwood Day School

Clay Wedin: Interview with Talented Florida 2023 Offensive Line Prospect