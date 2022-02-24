Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan

One of South Florida’s top prospects, Daemon Fagan, has placed the UCF Knights in his top eight college choices.

PLANTATION, Fla. - Any time the UCF Football program can dip into the South Florida waters and find talent, it’s a good thing. The overwhelming number of top prospects from South Florida know each other well, so when UCF signs one of the prospects it’s going to help build UCF’s brand.

One of the top overall players in Florida for 2023 comes from American Heritage in Plantation, just on the edge of Fort Lauderdale. At 6’3”, 180-pounds, Daemon Fagan provides the range and athleticism needed for a college defense to compete against top spread offenses within the modern era.

He’s been one of the nation’s most sought after safeties for quite some time, and UCF has remained on his mind:

There’s a long way to go with Faegan, much like with several other top prospects from Broward and Dade County. It’s good to see UCF making his list. This is a great sign for what’s to come with UCF recruiting in South Florida.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Class of 2023: Examining UCF Running Back Recruiting

Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer

Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles

UCF Recruiting the Transfer Portal, Talking Jordan Domineck

Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour

Senior 'Knight', UCF Versus Cincinnati Basketball Preview

Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour

Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney

The Nation's Best Interior DL, John Walker, Talks Recruiting After Under Armour

Derrick LeBlanc Talks Recruiting After Under Armour Combine

Recruiting Update, Orlando Running Back Prospect Cedric Baxter, Jr.

First Look, Top 2024 Running Back Jerrick Gibson

Texas Versus Florida, Comparing High School Football is Really About the Finance$

Can the UCF Coaching Staff Keep Elite 2023 Florida Talent Home?

The Talent in Savannah, Ga. is Real

UCF Rolls Over Tulsa Behind Mahan's 17 Points

Talking Defensive Expectations as UCF's Spring Practice Approaches