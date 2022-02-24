Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan
PLANTATION, Fla. - Any time the UCF Football program can dip into the South Florida waters and find talent, it’s a good thing. The overwhelming number of top prospects from South Florida know each other well, so when UCF signs one of the prospects it’s going to help build UCF’s brand.
One of the top overall players in Florida for 2023 comes from American Heritage in Plantation, just on the edge of Fort Lauderdale. At 6’3”, 180-pounds, Daemon Fagan provides the range and athleticism needed for a college defense to compete against top spread offenses within the modern era.
He’s been one of the nation’s most sought after safeties for quite some time, and UCF has remained on his mind:
There’s a long way to go with Faegan, much like with several other top prospects from Broward and Dade County. It’s good to see UCF making his list. This is a great sign for what’s to come with UCF recruiting in South Florida.
