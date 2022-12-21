Skip to main content

LIVE: UCF Knights Football National Signing Day Updates

Track all the movement for the UCF Knights as it happens during National Signing Day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While Nataional Signing Day has become the first chance for UCF Knights commitments to actually sign their letters of intent, there's been a lot of movement with recruiting within the past two days.

High school recruits, Transfer Portal additions, and one very important addition from Hutchinson Community college in Ja'Maric Morris all aligned with the Knights.

Plus, the much anticipated signing of John Walker will finally come about.

Many of the committed recruits, no matter when they actually first committed to Gus Malzahn and UCF, will announce their signings in the morning. Regardless of when that happens, Inside The Knights will be here throughout National Signing Day to bring the news to Knights fans.

Updates will appear at the top with each time listed as ET.

6 am - Even at midnight, UCF football was ready for National Signing Day, as the following video is already six hours old:

