UCF Recruiting Picking Up 3 Weeks from National Signing Day

Just three weeks prior to the UCF Knights signing their 12 commitments, recruiting has begun to ramp back up.

The Knights signed 15 players from the class of 2022 and 17 prospects in 2021. A similar number will likely come about this year, as head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff have targeted several prospects that they have been battling for down the home stretch of the recruiting calendar.

Here are three key players to remember, with thoughts on each.

Malachi Singleton, Quarterback, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb - He’s proven to be a quintessential Malzahn-style signal caller that operates run-pass option plays to run and throw. He’s been at UCF games this season despite being committed to Arkansas. UCF should be considered the favorite here.

Cayden Lee, Wide Receiver, Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain - Many call him "Honeycomb" because of his hair (see article profile photo), and he's a good friend of Singleton’s at a school just down the road from North Cobb. Lee is one of the nation’s best route runners. He’s also versatile enough to play in the slot or outside to the field. He’s a player that UCF has an excellent shot to land despite offers from several Power 5 programs.

Tyree Patterson, Wide Receiver, Eustis (Fla.) High School - Patterson has been to UCF multiple times. While committed to the Gators, it appears his recruitment has trended towards becoming a Knight despite being committed and taking an official visit to UF (Dec. 9). He could sign with either institution.

There are several other players that could end up in UCF’s class, but much of that has been and likely will continue to be fluid, i.e. UCF needs to get these young men on campus for official visits to help solidify their decisions one way or another.

As for the players that sign, UCF needs to add at least one more defensive tackle to this class. From there, adding top-notch talent at linebacker would be great, and there's definitely room for elite players being added across the roster.

To that point, look for at least one player that signs to end up being someone that’s not necessarily a UCF lean right now but that Malzahn and his staff would love to coach. That’s recruiting. Things change and they change quickly. There are a plethora of college coaching moves that have started to take place and that will also impact recruits.

It's a good time to note that with the Transfer Portal being a prime target for the Knights as well, they must also balance the total number of scholarships between prep prospects and players that transferred into UCF.

Per NCAA rules, each FBS program has been allowed a total of 85 scholarships.

