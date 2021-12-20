UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

With the first National Signing Day past, look for several class of 2023 recruits to start receiving offers. It’s been an ongoing process, but it’s officially go-time for top juniors around the country.

As the Knights look to build on the success of the current recruiting class, one of the keys will be continuing to harness prior relationships from around the South. One prime location will be Atlanta, the same city that brings UCF running back Jordan McDonald from the class of 2022.

One of the more important aspects of building the UCF roster would be finding versatile linebackers that can run. That task can certainly be aided with Peach State talent like the following player.

Jamal Anderson’s recruitment has blown up in the last six weeks. In addition to UCF, he received offers from Virginia (Nov. 11), Liberty (Nov. 30), Vanderbilt (Dec. 1), Georgia Tech (Dec. 15), Utah (Dec. 17), and Boston College (Dec. 17).

Anderson is a 6’3”, 195-pounds linebacker that plays for Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga. He is the son of former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl (1998) running back Jamal Anderson. Anderson was second in the rushing yards in 1998 with 1,846 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground. He played for one team in the NFL, the Falcons, from 1994-2001.

