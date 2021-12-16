Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Dillon Gabriel Signs with UCLA

    Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has found a new home.
    After deciding to leave UCF and pursue his college football dreams elsewhere, Dillon Gabriel is now a part of the UCLA Football family.

    After deciding to transfer out of UCF and look for a new place to call home, Gabriel had previously visited Ole Miss when it had Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby on its staff. Coach Lebby was Gabriel's quarterback coach while at UCF.

    Since that time, Coach Lebby moved on to be the Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator, leaving no real connection for Gabriel in Oxford, Miss.

    From that point, Gabriel made a trip to UCLA to visit the Bruins and their offensive mindtrust, Head Coach Chip Kelly. It’s interesting that Gabriel selected a coach that’s known for a run-first uptempo offense.

    Now, the Bruins do throw the football, but it’s signal callers are always heavy in the running game, too. Many believed that Gabriel would avoid that type of offense and stay in a more traditional passing spread. 

    Perhaps there will be at least a somewhat different offense for the Bruins while Gabriel plays for the Bruins. His time in Orlando saw some pretty good passing numbers.

    During his two-plus seasons with UCF, Gabriel was one of the more dynamic passing quarterbacks in the country. 

    2019 Statistics: 236/398 for 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

    2020 Statistics: 248/413 for 3,570 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions.

    2021 Statistics (three games): 70/102 for 814 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

