    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    What Does Travis Hunter to Jackson State Mean for College Football?

    Author:

    The Biggest upset in college football National Signing Day history with the nation’s top recruit decommitting from Florida State and signing with Jackson State.

    What just happened?

    The nation’s top overall recruit, Travis Hunter, just flipped to Jackson State on National Signing Day. Hunter had been committed to Florida State for over one year. He did recently visit other schools, Jackson State included. Did anyone still really think that Hunter would end up playing college football for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and Jackson State, however?

    This writer did not!

    Hunter has always beat to his own drum, and he’s a player that loves a challenge, no matter how large it might be. Going to Jackson State is unique if nothing else. It also provides Hunter a chance to play at a historically black college and be at the forefront of that institution. Hats off to him for that aspect of the decision. That took guts.

    As for the player himself, many people will enjoy watching what he can do on the gridiron. Having scouted for over 20 years, there’s not been a more twitchy and athletic player than Hunter. Not one.

    He makes defenders miss in space, gets around tacklers to the ball carrier on defense, and has some of the best hand-eye coordination anyone will ever watch for a high school player.

    In the end, this is a historic day for college football. Whether a person likes it or not depends on whether that individual is a Florida State fan, or perhaps a fan of another school. Regardless of whether a person is partial or not, Hunter signing with Jackson State is absolutely an all-time stunner.

