Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

Former UCF wide receiver Gabriel is on a tear in the NFL.

Some wide receivers just have a knack for finding the end zone. Even if a player is not a team’s No. 1 option, in fact, being a red zone threat still means a lot.

Former UCF wide receiver Gabriel Davis was a big-time player in Orlando. He’s trending in that direction while in Buffalo as well.

Led by NFL star wide receiver Stefon Diggs with 82 receptions for 1,007 yards and eight touchdowns, the rest of the Bills receiver corps is very balanced, Davis included.

He’s grabbed 29 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns. Most notably, Davis is now a preferred target. After catching five passes in each of his last two games at Tampa Bay and home against Carolina, there’s obviously a trust between him and star quarterback Josh Allen. He has a chance to climb the team’s statistical leaders during the final two games of the season.

Going into the fifteenth game of the regular season, Davis is fifth on the team in receptions, fifth in yards, leads the Bills in average yards per catch, and third in touchdowns. This season has built off a strong rookie campaign.

In 2020, Davis produced 35 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns. With back-to-back seasons as a valuable player that finds the end zone, Davis could be headed for a great opportunity in the free agent market once his rookie contract concludes.

The Bills sit at 8-6 and currently reside as the AFC’s seventh seed in the playoffs and would play at the Patriots if the playoffs actually began this next weekend.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Defensive Tackle Recruits

Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits

NIL and CFB Recruiting, Heading for a Collision with NCAA Violations and the Court of Law - Part II

NIL and CFB Recruiting, Heading for a Collision with NCAA Violations and the Court of Law - Part I

Why The College Football Playoffs Must Expand

Dillon Gabriel Signs with UCLA

Gabe Dindy, Nasir Bowers, and Keahnist Thompson Sign Letters of Intent at Lakeland HS

What Does Travis Hunter to Jackson State Mean for College Football?

Senior Film Review of UCF Quarterback Commitment Thomas Castellanos