Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

UCF’s 2022 recruiting class includes a kicker that can compete for the starting job, and here’s the film to prove it.

One of the underrated aspects of college football would be the kicking game. Often a game will come down to a situation where a team must kick a field goal or throw a Hail Mary pass into the end zone.

Possessing a kicker that a head coach can count on, one that can be trusted in critical moments, changes the momentum and play calling during a college football game, and it can change the scoreboard as well.

While watching last night’s Cure Classic in Winter Park, Fla., a greater Orlando All-Star Game with the intent to help cancer research, UCF walk-on commitment Colton Boomer showed why he possesses the talent to be one of those kickers that can change UCF’s future kicking decisions for Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

Throughout the game, and even before the game, the Lake Mary (Fla.) High School product was impressive.

Here are a few more kicks from boomer:

This next kickoff might be his biggest asset to the Knights. The ability to kick the football into the back of the end zone keeps the football away from top-notch kickoff returners.

The final field goal once again shows off his powerful leg.

It’s great that the UCF coaching staff found a kicker with this type of talent, especially one that wanted to be at UCF. Prior to the game, Boomer made it very clear what he thought about being a preferred walk-on at UCF.

“I wanted to commit as soon as they asked me,” Boomer admitted. “They (UCF coaches) told me I should talk it over with my parents first (laughing).”

That’s exactly what happened and soon thereafter Boomer let UCF know he would be headed to Orlando to play for the Knights. Look for him to compete for playing time rather early in his college career.

