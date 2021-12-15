Gabe Dindy, Nasir Bowers, and Keahnist Thompson Sign Letters of Intent at Lakeland HS

LAKELAND, Fla. - One of the top talent-rich areas in all of the country is Polk County. Within Polk County lies the city of Lakeland, and Lakeland High School. A program with seven State Championships, it’s no stranger to producing talent.

Here are the three players that had a National Signing Day press conference and are headed off to play college football.

Maybe the easiest going young man anyone can find off the gridiron would be Keahnist Thompson , a defensive end. Soft spoken, laid back and shy, Thompson is anything but those three things when places a football helmet on his head.

Formerly a tight end before completely switching over to defensive end this season, Thompson’s best days are ahead of him. He’s dropped down to under 250-pounds now, and he is around 6’4”. Thompson is a player that could play either defensive end position for UCF, the school he signed with today.

Texas A&M signed talented defensive end Gabriel Dindy . The 6’4”, 275-pound defensive lineman is rated No. 10 in the SI99 by SI All-American and Publisher John Garcia, Jr.

Dindy was a starter on Lakeland’s 2018 7A State Championship team, and he’s continued to improve ever since. A Country boy at heart with his cowboy boots on today, Dindy will fit in well in College Station, Texas.

Cornerback Nasir Bowers might not be the biggest player at 5’8”, 170-pounds, but he’s one of the most electric athletes in the state of Florida. He’s a threat each time he comes near the football as a cornerback or a return man. Toledo is gaining a very good player!

Lakeland has loaded junior and sophomore classes, so there will be many more top players having their own press conferences in the years to come.

