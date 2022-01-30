Updated UCF Recruiting News

ORLANDO - UCF Football is trying to make a splash with recruits across the state of Florida and beyond, and that’s what they did on Saturday. Let’s jump right into the news that comes from Pylon’s seven-on-seven event, which sent numerous players up to UCF this weekend (see below).

After seeing Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, the talented wide receiver from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, there were a few moments to ask him about his recruitment. He confirmed that earlier on Saturday that he did in fact head over to UCF. Lawrence did not, however, make a commitment.

“I am going to take some visits,” Lawrence concluded. He’s definitely very high on UCF, but he wants to make the best decision for him and his family and he will analyze all aspects of UCF and other programs.

He’s pretty tight with UCF, and it’s clear that the comfort level with UCF is sincere. Lawrence’s recruitment will play out in due time.

Another top receiver, and his entire team, headed to UCF today after going 3-0 at Pylon on Saturday, and that would be South Florida Express 7v7 and Brandon Inniss. He’s one of the nation’s top recruits. More about how Inniss liked the trip after seeing him again on Sunday. To help Inniss get around UCF, there was a familiar name on the bus over to UCF.

That familiar name would be Damari Brown. He’s the younger brother of UCF cornerback Davonte Brown. Playing at Plantation (American Heritage) near Fort Lauderdale provides stiff competition, as he’s practicing against Santana Fleming (pictured with Brown) and Inniss among other FBS prospects. The younger Brown plays cornerback like his older brother.

Another top prospect stopped by UCF for an unofficial visit, but this one drove from just south of Atlanta. Jerrick Gibson is arguably the top running back in the country for the class of 2024.

Gibson provides an elite level of speed and change of direction. He’s absolutely one of the best football players in the country regardless of class. He is tentatively scheduled to do a podcast next week and it will be published at Inside The Knights.

Another underclassmen went over to UCF prior to heading over to Pylon, and that’s Colin Hurley from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian and Pro Impact 7v7. Even as a 2025 prospect, he was a priority for the UCF staff and was given the red carpet treatment from the moment he walked in the door. He will likely camp at UCF this summer.

UCF is trying to make inroads into the greater Miami area, and getting the Immortals 7v7 organization to come over is a huge step in that direction. Here are two of the stars for Immortals, Robby Washington from Miami (Fla.) Killian and Jalen Brown from Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep at the bottom left of the following tweet. Both have big-time speed and playmaking ability, and so do many of their teammates like running back Jamari Ford from Miami (Fla.) Northwestern.

Look for more updates tomorrow and through early next week at Inside The Knights!

