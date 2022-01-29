UCF Recruiting: National Signing Day, Transfer Portal & Hometown Hero News

The final weekend prior to National Signing Day is here, there’s a possible transfer, and the Knights are hosting the Hometown Hero event.

ORLANDO - As UCF Football looks to finalize its class of 2022 next week, it’s also bringing in several top players for the class of 2023 (and even 2024) during the Hometown Hero event. It’s the baseline for what should be a banner UCF recruiting class based on the early returns like top-notch defensive end Kaven Call picking the Knights on Christmas Day despite SEC offers like Georgia on the table. So here’s a little background to what is going on now, and what to expect in the next week or two.

Who’s Next to Commit?

While the attention has turned to the class of 2023, and for good reason, there are still players to watch via the Transfer Portal and with the class of 2022. One of those players would be former Air Force signee Terrell Jackson. He played at famed Trinity Christian in Jacksonville before signing with the Falcons in the class of 2021. He’s decided to look elsewhere, and UCF could be his destination.

After Jackson visited UCF this past weekend, he was extended a scholarship. As often mentioned here at Inside The Knights, cornerbacks are always a priority in recruiting. There simply is not an exception to that rule due to their influence on the final score of football games. That’s why Jackson is one to watch and would be a welcomed addition to the UCF roster, but that’s not all.

When asked what position he would play if he came to UCF, Jackson replied, “Cornerback and safety. I’ve always played both so they (UCF coaches) expect me to be able to play both.” As for a decision timeline, Jackson simply said, “Soon.”

Coming out of Trinity Christian, Jackson was listed at 6’1”, 170-pounds.

Adding prospects is great, but not all attempts to land talent turn out positive. UCF offensive tackle commitment Leyton Nelson is visiting SMU this weekend. He’s expected to choose between SMU and Vanderbilt. What exactly happened with Nelson is not known, but just know that he is not expected to sign with the Knights as previously expected. That’s an unfortunate loss to the 2022 class, and it also explains why UCF went after multiple players at offensive tackle within the Transfer Portal.

As Head Coach Gus Malzahn likes to say to members of the media, “You lose a player, you replace a player.”

Indeed, the Knights will look to improve the roster each and every day. It might be a high school player, or it could be a junior college prospect or someone from the Transfer Portal. UCF is open for business regardless of the situation.

Anyone Else for 2022?

Anything is possible. There’s no true rhythm to recruiting like there was even three years ago. Prospects seemingly come and go like the wind. Does Inside The Knights truly expect any traditional 2022 prospects to sign with UCF this next Wednesday, Feb. 2? No. That does not mean it will not happen.

Recruiting is completely impossible to predict at this point in time. Recruits get ticked off at how many transfers a school takes at their position, or an assistant coach leaving for another program, etc. One just does not know if Coach Malzahn will receive a call from a prospect currently committed elsewhere. We all wait until next week.

2023 Prospects Headed to Orlando

The Hometown Hero event today at UCF will have recruits from across Florida headed to UCF. While many of them did not formally announce their plans, make note that entire seven-on-seven teams will have an opportunity to visit because of the Pylon tournament held in Kissimmee this weekend. Some of these teams literally have five to ten players UCF would probably take a commitment from. Yes, it’s truly that many.

The names of the specific players that come along with their seven-on-seven coaches will possibly trickle out on Instagram, Twitter and the like, but most importantly it’s about UCF building relationships with those coaches and making sure the door is always open. Afterall, those coaches are spending their free time transporting the prospects to and from UCF’s campus.

For more of a background about the Hometown Hero event, read about it here .

During today’s Pylon tournament, there will be some interviews and tidbits about UCF Football recruiting that will come about. All of them will be posted to Twitter and not here. At a tournament, there’s simply no way to actually write a story. The Twitter handle to watch will be @fbscout_florida for any news about prospects like Darren “Goldie” Lawrence or Jalen Brown or Brandon Inniss , three prime wide receiver recruits that are expected on UCF’s campus this weekend. Some of that news will be later transitioned into a story here at Inside The Knights, but that will be either later on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, depending on the opportunities to get interviews from prospects later this evening.

All the photos and videos from today’s tournament will go to Twitter for its quick access, for now.

Do know that next week could be a situation where there are several new names hitting the UCF target board. In fact, that’s the expectation. Look for several recruiting profiles from prospects across the South with interest in UCF right here at Inside The Knights. Film reviews and interviews are coming soon.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

2023 UCF Recruit Profile: Defensive End Kaven Call

For the Class of 2023, the Top 20 Skill Position Recruits in Florida Are?

Cocoa High School Quarterback Davin Wydner Talks Recruitment, UCF Visit

Tracking Recent UCF Football Scholarship Offers

UCF’s Chance to Capitalize on Recruiting is Now!

2023 Prospect Preview: Darren "Goldie" Lawrence

What is UCF's Hometown Hero Event?

First Look Towards the 2022 Football Season, the Offense of the Louisville Cardinals

Talking Key Playmakers for the No. 7 Ranked Houston Cougars Basketball Team Before Playing at UCF

UCF Football in the Big XII, What a Full Schedule Will Look Like

The USF Versus UCF Rivalry, Will it Continue After UCF Joins the Big XII?

Battle Miami 7v7 Evaluations Shows Talent From California to Florida