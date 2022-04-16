A key pass rusher is emerging for the UCF Knights, and his name is Landon Woodson.

With the loss of Big Kat Bryant to the NFL, there’s a void to be filled at defensive end. There are many opinions, yours truly included, that project starters and ideas about rotations at defensive end. Landon Woodson does not normally receive a lot of that mention.

That is a mistake.

UCF appears to have that situation in good order with Woodson stepping up during the spring game. Still, let’s start at the beginning and why the conversation began.

With Bryant’s departure, so to go 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. He also took with him 52 tackles. UCF brought in talent to help fill the void, but the best option might have shouted out loud that he’s ready to take over during his senior season.

That person would be Woodson. The 6’6”, 235-pound defensive end from Virginia is no longer waiting to be a vital part of the defense. Here’s Woodson’s shot. With Saturday’s showing of three sacks, plus just watching the way he moves on the gridiron, it’s easy to see that the fifth-year senior is ready to seize the moment.

When asked if it was a good spring game, Woodson said in the post game press conference, “The greatest spring game,” with a smile.

When brought to Woodson’s attention regarding goals of rushing the passer, he was clear to make sure everyone knew that was his goal, as he pointed to himself as he spoke.

“Well that was one of my goals. For the spring, to rush the passer more. And to use my technique more. Because I’m a long (and) big body, fast body…so if I have good technique on top of my abilities, I’m pretty much unstoppable.

“That’s what I really wanted to hone on was to apply coaching and use my technique to be able to get the sack, and I feel like I did pretty well today.”

Indeed, Woodson looks much different (literally and figuratively – congrats to the strength and conditioning staff for Woodson’s development). The results are fun to discuss.

Woodson’s get-off is tremendous. He exploded and shot gaps and his hand usage is tremendous to thwart offensive lineman as well. As he noted, he’s honing in on the coaching that he’s receiving. It’s now paying off.

It’s easy to see it in Woodson’s face during the press conference; he’s suddenly much different than in 2021. The proverbial “light has come on” for this young man, and it’s awesome to watch. Consider the following.

UCF now has Woodson, K.D. McDaniel (transfer from Kentucky), Josh Celiscar, and Tre’mon Morris-Brash to rotate at defensive end. While losing Bryant is not easy, that’s quite a group to throw at opposing offenses.

Perhaps the discussion moving forward should begin with Woodson? He’s deserving of that distinction after today’s performance.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Knights Land Big-Time Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Football Spring Game Recruiting Preview

2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions

Heading Into the UCF Spring Game, Four Recruits Knights Fans Should Know

Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?

Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With Buffalo Bills

UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape

UCF Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary

What Needs to be Seen from the UCF Spring Game to Consider Spring Practice a Success?

The Full Scope of Arch Manning: Praise for His Play, Concern Because of Media and Fans

No Wrong Choice With Which QB to Draft, But There Might Be a Right Choice

UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard is Happy to be in Orlando

Projecting UCF Offensive Line Recruiting Needs for the Class of 2023