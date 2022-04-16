Skip to main content

Knights Land Big-Time Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

The UCF Knights secured their third verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class with defensive end Isaiah Nixon.

ORLANDO - UCF’s recruiting prowess continues to grow. With top talent continuing to come to campus for unofficial visits, it was a matter of time before one of the elite prospects popped for the Knights.

The Knights have now secured the commitment of St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood’s Isaiah Nixon. He’s been one of the most coveted edge defenders for the class of 2023, and he will make a great pairing with the already committed Kaven Call, who will likely play on the opposite end of the defensive line away from Nixon while at UCF. As for Nixon, like Call, he was very heavily recruited as well.

Florida State, Florida, Miami, USF, FIU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Louisville, Michigan State, West Virginia, Penn State and Pittsburgh represent the majority of Nixon’s offers, and what a list it is. Much of that offer list saw promise from Nixon's overall athleticism, as this following tweet displays:

With that offer list came a lot of work for UCF as it was challenged by several of the programs mentioned above. It's yet another sign that the Knights are moving up the recruiting food chain and not only competing for top talent, but landing top talent. Both Call and now Nixon both spurned offers from Georgia, the defending National Champions, to be a part of the UCF recruiting class.

There's still quite a long way to go with the 2023 recruiting class for the Knights, but adding its second talented edge defender, by April no less, does speak to how highly UCF Football is regarded by many prospects.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the rest of the people working inside the football office have to be ecstatic about landing Nixon. He’s truly a great prospect.

