UCF Football Spring Game Recruiting Preview

Time to discuss many of the talented recruits that are expected to head to Orlando and watch the Knights during their annual Spring Game.

(Gavin Hill is the person inside the article's profile picture)

ORLANDO - The day of the UCF Football Spring Game has arrived. Tailgating for fans and watching their Knights, and there will also be some other visitors that are quite interested in the festivities on and off the gridiron.

The recruits.

Here’s an overview of a few of the key players expected to experience UCF’s Spring Game, followed by several more prospects with their basic profiles. It’s important to know, this list goes beyond seniors to be. For instance, arguably the nation’s best 2024 prospect is expected (see below) and possibly the nation’s top 2025 prospect as well.

Kaven Call, DE, Apopka (Fla.) High School (2023) - UCF Commitment: First recruit for the Knights in the class of 2023; committed to UCF on Christmas Day, 2021. Has been playing and starting at defensive end and defensive tackle for the Blue Darters since he was a freshman. Chose UCF over Georgia and several other programs.

Kaven Call Can Play Multiple Positions Along The Defensive Line Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Troy Ford, Jr. LB, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School (2023) - UCF Commitment: Can be a traditional linebacker in the box or play off the edge; physical at the point of attack. The Knights won his recruitment over Auburn and South Carolina.

Isaiah Nixon, DE, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood (2023) - The term here would be upside, as Nixon possesses the frame that college coaches desire to play off the edge at defensive end and outside linebacker. He has several SEC and ACC offers and the Knights are considered one of the frontrunners for Nixon’s services.

Tyler Williams, WR, Lakeland (Fla.) High School (2023) - A recruit with forty-plus offers, Williams stock continues to rise; that’s much like his ability to jump over defenders with ease. The gifted two-sport star in basketball and football would be a coup for the Knights as they were not originally expected to be on his short list. However, if he’s visiting UCF for the spring game, there’s always a chance to make up ground.

The Long And Lanky Williams Has Just Been Playing WR Since Last August And Still Has Over 40 Offers Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Sincere Edwards, DE, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva (2024) - A natural pass rusher that has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman season of high school, Edwards has visited UCF numerous times and he’s considered a lean to the Knights at this time.

Adarius Hayes, LB/ATH, Largo (Fla.) High School (2024) - one prominent college coach already let it be known in private that Hayes is physically ready for major college football now. Keep in mind, he still has two years of high school remaining. At 6’4”, 210-pounds, he’s one of the fastest players on the field and also one of the most physical. He’s going to challenge to be the nation’s top overall recruit in 2024.

DJ Pickett, S, Zephyrhills (Fla.) High School (2025) - As unique a young player as there is in America, Pickett's 6'3 1/2" frame allows him to cover ground as a defensive back in a way that very few others can. He's simply elite at attacking the football and his natural length and speed have helped him corral 35 offers before ever playing a down of his sophomore season of high school.

In Over 25 Years Of Scouting, I've Never Seen A 6'2"-Plus Player As Gifted and Naturally Instinctive As Pickett As When He Was In 8th or 9th Grade Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

The majority of the following recruits would be welcomed at multiple SEC schools, plus programs like OSU, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma, in addition to UCF.

Malik Bryant, DE, Orlando (Fla.) Jones (2023)

Randy Pittman, TE, Panama City (Fla.) Mosley - FSU Commitment

Braden Marshall, CB, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School (2023)

Gavin Hill, DE, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz (2023)

Tyree Patterson, WR, Eustis (Fla.) High School (2023)

DJ Homes, DE, Pahokee (Fla.) High School (2023)

Derrick Maxey III, CB, Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter (2023)

Andrew Rumph, DT, Palmetto (Fla.) High School (2023)

Izaiah Williams, WR, Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch (2024)

Eric Brantley, DT, Valdosta (Ga.) High School (2024)

Tovani Mizell, RB, Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman (2024)

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic (2024)

Xavier Porter, DE, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic (2024)

Kevin Thomas, WR, Brunswick (Ga.) High School (2024)

Kendall Farmer, DT, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake (2024)

CJ Lewis, Slot, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School (2024)

Tavoy Feagin, CB, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School (2024)

More Recruiting Information: UCF Football Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

To conclude, a podcast with Stephen Leonard defining several priority recruits for the Knights.

For the rest of Saturday and even into next week, make sure to check the Inside The Knights Twitter handle – @UCF_FanNation – for updates about recruits, as well as @fbscout_florida for even more updates, photographs and videos.

You can also follow Stephen Leonard’s Twitter here: @ucf_weekly

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions

Heading Into the UCF Spring Game, Four Recruits Knights Fans Should Know

Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?

Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With Buffalo Bills

UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape

UCF Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary

What Needs to be Seen from the UCF Spring Game to Consider Spring Practice a Success?

The Full Scope of Arch Manning: Praise for His Play, Concern Because of Media and Fans

No Wrong Choice With Which QB to Draft, But There Might Be a Right Choice

UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard is Happy to be in Orlando

Projecting UCF Offensive Line Recruiting Needs for the Class of 2023

Knights Offer 2024 Alabama Standout