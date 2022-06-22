UCF Player Preview: Safety Quadric Bullard

The UCF Knights will enter the 2022 season with valuable experience on the defensive side of the football with key returners and talented transfers. At the back of the defense, there is draft potential with a combination of both length and speed.

A key player that’s not discussed enough, however, comes by way of the returning UCF defender with the most tackles from the 2021 season.

Quadric Bullard

Quadric Bullard went from 12 tackles in 2020 to 83 tackles in 2021. UCF Athletics

Size: 6’0”, 170-pounds

Position: Safety

Year: Junior

2021 Statistics

Bullard is an undersized defensive safety that plays full of energy and attacks each play with a point to prove. He appeared in and started all 13 games at safety last year, which earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors from Pro Football Focus.

Bullard earned honorable mentions by leading the team and the conference with three fumble recoveries, which is tied for seventh-most in a single season in UCF history. He also finished second on the team with 83 tackles tied for third with six pass breakups, added four tackles for loss, two sacks, two hurries, and a forced fumble.

Bullard’s 2022 Position?

Bullard has the all-around ability to give UCF’s defensive coaches plenty of options as a safety or nickel. He’s an instinctive and experienced player, so knowing the playbook for either position will work out for Bullard and the UCF defense overall. Most importantly, he can move around to help other players get on the field, too.

Bullard Balances the Secondary

The Knights have versatile players that can line up at multiple positions like the hybrid linebacker spot where Divaad Wilson is moving from safety. That move opens up more chances for Bullard on the back end, and he could also move down to that nickel spot during passing situations.

On paper, UCF’s defensive secondary is stacked from top-to-bottom and can rival many Power 5 teams. Cornerback Davonte Brown is a National Football League (NFL) prospect that can shadow an opponent's best receiver and make open-field tackles.

The Knights also have experienced cornerback Corey Thornton, while Marco Domio, and Brandon Adams will provide even more talent at cornerback, with Justin Hodges being a skilled safety.

Bullard can play in the deep secondary to match with any of those players, and he can also drop down into the box to an extra run defender and play well with any of his secondary teammates as well.

Final Thoughts

Bullard’s dedication to improving his game while maintaining the devotion to doing anything for the team is indispensable in this day and age of college football. He has contributed as a playmaker for the Knights and that should continue as UCF heads into next season with conference championship aspirations.

