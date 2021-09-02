Lightning Delay for Boise State at UCF

There’s an ominous group of rain clouds just on the edge of the Bounce House, but fortunately moving away.

Orlando, Fla. - Boise State at UCF was set to start at 7 pm, and be aired on ESPN. With the recent weather including heavy rain and two lightning strikes, the beginning of the game could be subject to a delay if the lightning continues.

Update: 7:30 pm is now expected to be the earliest kickoff time.

Per the rules, for every lightning strike, it’s a 30 minute delay. Now, that does not take into account that there could be more lightning strikes this evening. It was normal, for a while.

The position players had just started warming up for Boise State prior to the lightning striking for the first time (roughly 30-40 minutes ago), and UCF’s position players had not hit the field yet.

There have been at least two more lightning strikes since the first one was seen from the Bounce House press box.

Per information just announced in the press box, the two teams agreed to a 45 minute warmup once the lightning clears. We will likely have football this evening, but exactly when would be hard to determine right now.

Just like that, a rainbow came out and the rain stopped

That's Orlando weather in September; unpredictable. Here's to hoping there's college football in the Bounce sooner than later.

