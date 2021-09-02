Lightning Delay for Boise State at UCF
Orlando, Fla. - Boise State at UCF was set to start at 7 pm, and be aired on ESPN. With the recent weather including heavy rain and two lightning strikes, the beginning of the game could be subject to a delay if the lightning continues.
Update: 7:30 pm is now expected to be the earliest kickoff time.
Per the rules, for every lightning strike, it’s a 30 minute delay. Now, that does not take into account that there could be more lightning strikes this evening. It was normal, for a while.
The position players had just started warming up for Boise State prior to the lightning striking for the first time (roughly 30-40 minutes ago), and UCF’s position players had not hit the field yet.
There have been at least two more lightning strikes since the first one was seen from the Bounce House press box.
Per information just announced in the press box, the two teams agreed to a 45 minute warmup once the lightning clears. We will likely have football this evening, but exactly when would be hard to determine right now.
That's Orlando weather in September; unpredictable. Here's to hoping there's college football in the Bounce sooner than later.
For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel, Podcast, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
Game Prediction: Boise State at UCF
UCF Football Depth Chart Released, News and Notes
Inside The Knights Staff Writers Provide Analysis and Score Predictions for Boise State at UCF
Big Plays: The One Area UCF Must Dominate Versus Boise State
Quan Lee Picks UCF, Brings Commitment Total to 12
Inside The Knights Confidence Level for Boise State, Offensive Skill Players
Heading into Battle with Boise State, Insights and Commentary from Gus Malzahn's Monday Press Conference
Week One College Football Picks: Thursday and Friday Games
How Will UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn Call Thursday Night’s Game Against Boise State?
Taking a Look at Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos and His Defensive Background
West Virginia and UCF, Joined at the Hip for the CFB Playoff and Conference Affiliation
How Much Will UCF Football Use Joey Gatewood Now that He is Eligible to Play in 2021?
Former UCF HC Scott Frost Under Fire at Nebraska, Leads Huskers in First Game Today
Keahnist Thompson Evaluation, First Game of 2021
Inside the Knights Confidence Level for the Boise State Game, Offensive Line
Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading into Boise State Game, Defensive Secondary
Will Gus Malzahn and UCF Football Make a Great First Impression to Help Move the Program Forward?
Quan Lee: Knights Trending with Florida Prep Talent
Inside The Knights Confidence Level Heading into the Boise State Game, Defensive Line and Linebackers
UCF Football Begins “Game Prep for Boise”