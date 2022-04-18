Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback

Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee leave spring in a battle for the starting job, and they probably will not be the only signal callers to play this fall.

ORLANDO - With spring ball now complete, the two quarterbacks move into the summer months in a competition for the starting position and a third too talented to leave on the bench.

Sounds like a tough decision for the Knights. Well, there are different ways this situation can play out, but multiple players are likely to be behind center long term. Here are predictions for the quarterback position.

Prediction #1

The opening game starter against South Carolina State will be John Rhys Plumlee. His style of play, including the ability to take a potential sack and turn it into a 75 yard touchdown with his sheer athleticism, fits the model of what Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Chip Lindsey would prefer; that also fits Head Coach Gus Malzahn.

John Rhys Plumlee's ability to throw accurately gives him an advantage in the QB battle when combining his skills as a runner UCF Athletics, Bright

The key here, however, stems from accuracy. All spring long, the rumors about whether Plumlee would be accurate enough were all over the place. Based on facts of the spring game and not speculation, there’s no doubt that Plumlee can spin it. That will lead him to being the primary quarterback this fall, as his legs will do much of the heavy lifting when he’s not tossing touchdown passes.

Prediction #2

Mikey Keene will eventually start at least one game, if not two or more. Look, Plumlee is a freak athlete. That’s obvious. He’s still playing tackle football and those dudes on the other side of the field do not have good intentions. He’s going to be banged up at some point. Malzahn said it best after the Spring Game regarding his quarterback situation in the press conference.

Keene’s experience and improved physical stature through off season workouts make him a strong candidate to lead the Knights when he’s behind center. No. 13 is a good football player and he will be leaned on to start at some point.

Prediction #3

Somewhere, somehow, Thomas Castellanos will get on the football field in a meaningful way. He’s just too valuable to be on the sidelines. He’s put on muscle, added experience from enrolling early in spring, and he’s just not your typical quarterback coming out of high school.

Thomas Castellanos has bulked up and looks the part of a major college football player UCF Athletics, Bright

As noted several times prior to him ever enrolling at UCF by Inside The Knights, Castellanos can really throw the football with velocity and he's a tremendous athlete. For those that need a reminder or simply did not know, Castellanos was recruited to play running back, wide receiver and defensive back by various schools like Florida State, Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina. This young man can absolutely play any skill position. That’s why he needs to be discussed.

Will Castellanos be a part of a package that UCF uses where he’s in the backfield with Plumlee and/or Keene? How about placing Castellanos at running back and throwing a screen pass to him?

There could be other ways he becomes involved with the offense as well. Regardless, keep in mind that Castellanos is very talented and he will end up playing in some capacity.

