Richardson Explodes; Knights Loaded at Running Back

Orlando - With Isaiah Bowser held out of the annual spring game to prevent any chance of injury, it left opportunities for other UCF running backs to shine. This group absolutely did just that, one after another.

Here are some of the noticeable points about each running back, with the common theme being “this group is loaded” no matter who’s toting the football.

Johnny Richardson, Junior - Very few runners possess the elusiveness and sheer speed of Richardson; even when it looks as though he’s going to be tackled there’s a chance for a 10-plus-yard gain. From his nine carries for 108 yards (12 yard per carry average), Richardson’s ability to display quick decision making so that he chose the proper running land came into full view.

Fans were happy to take photographs with Richardson after the Spring Game Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

If the play is designed inside, he looks for the hole, and if it’s not there his change of direction and explosiveness helps him escape to the perimeter of the defense. The forward lean and burst into the second level of the defense, complemented by his back-and-forth movements to keep defenders guessing, leading to multiple long runs.

With Bowser back in the lineup for the fall, just these two young men would be quite a bit to handle for the opposition. Ah, but UCF’s running back is just beginning with Bowser and Richardson.

Anthony Williams, Redshirt Freshman - Power and precision. That’s a good way to define Williams. He’s a power runner that does a good bit of his work between the tackles. Still, like Richardson, he’s shifty and creates leverage after contact to fall forward for extra yards.

Anthony Williams displayed the power to be an inside runner, and his vision and precise cuts allowed him to gain extra yards UCF Athletics, Bright

What’s unique about Williams is that he’s going to consistently move the football forward even if he needs to bounce the run to a different gap; he also possesses good vision. This young man has the ability to quickly change direction and get north-south again before plowing into a defender. Williams had a very good showing.

Mark Antony-Richards, Redshirt Junior - The powerful Antony-Richards earned the yards he gained from the interior more often than not. He’s similar to Williams in that he finds the best option and goes. Antony-Richards does not waste time dancing. He’s a player that wants to forward instead of heading towards the sidelines.

Mark Antony-Richards has an all-around game UCF Athletics, Bright

His experience in the passing game will also be of major help this fall and he’s accustomed to being in pass protection as well.

Jordan McDonald, Freshman - Just coming to UCF from the Atlanta area after a hotly contested recruitment that UCF won over Tennessee, McDonald is a recruit that’s already turning heads with his cuts, quickness, and power.

After contact, the 220-pound bruiser is not easily brought down. McDonald is also a player that has the ability to bounce to the outside and make chunk-yardage plays as well. He looks more polished than the vast majority of freshmen running backs from years gone by, and holds a real chance to carry the football for UCF in the fall despite good depth.

Overall, UCF’s running back room did quite well on Saturday. Speed, moves, power, vision, and overall running back instincts were on display. This is a tremendous group and Bowser did not even play a single down, nor did RJ Harvey as he is still coming back from injury this past fall.

Bottom line, UCF has one of the best running back rooms in college football.

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Initial Thoughts from the UCF Spring Game, JRP, Keene & Castellanos

Don’t Sleep on UCF Defensive End Landon Woodson

Knights Land Big-Time Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Football Spring Game Recruiting Preview

2022 UCF Spring Game Player Predictions

Heading Into the UCF Spring Game, Four Recruits Knights Fans Should Know

Should UCF Go After Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall?

Former UCF Knight Gabriel Davis Poised for Breakout Season With Buffalo Bills

UCF Tight Ends in 2022 and the Future, Knights are in Good Shape

UCF Spring Game Information, Recruiting Commentary

What Needs to be Seen from the UCF Spring Game to Consider Spring Practice a Success?

The Full Scope of Arch Manning: Praise for His Play, Concern Because of Media and Fans

No Wrong Choice With Which QB to Draft, But There Might Be a Right Choice

UCF Wide Receivers Coach Grant Heard is Happy to be in Orlando

Projecting UCF Offensive Line Recruiting Needs for the Class of 2023