UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #13, Offensive Tackle Tylan Grable

Talented transfer offensive tackle needs to provide impact for Knights to help himself reach the NFL.

ORLANDO - After how well the UCF offensive line worked together during the 2021 season, there was concern that the loss of left tackle Marcus Tatum and left guard Cole Schneider would create a less cohesive 2022 unit. While still possible, UCF is now in far better shape heading into spring practice than it was prior to a couple of transfers selecting the Knights.

With the addition of Virginia transfer Ryan Swoboda and Jacksonville State transfer Tylan Grable, two talented offensive tackles arrive in Orlando to play in the Bounce House. The latter player, Grable, could hold special value based on his versatility.

A very talented athlete that was actually a quarterback during his sophomore and junior seasons in high school, Grable could end up playing guard at some point, and/or playing both right and left tackle. Injuries happen, and that’s when a team’s true depth and talent shines through or is shown as a weakness because there’s simply not enough depth available. Based on Grable’s background, he appears to be a great candidate to play multiple spots along the offensive line.

That projected versatility is a key reason he’s on this UCF Football spring practice countdown list. It’s not about sheer talent but rather some other unique qualities in addition to talent.

The key here is to see players getting better during spring as well as helping the team overall, i.e. leadership being a key factor, plus potentially playing multiple positions and accepting that challenge willingly.

Perhaps Grable will slide into one of the starting offensive tackle roles and never need to switch. Who knows? One cannot project injuries, but it’s good to think about having a former 240-pound high school quarterback that’s grown into an offensive tackle as a good athletic option if injuries do occur.

Tylan Grable

Size: 6’7”, 290-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

Experience

Played tight end and along the offensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and then made a full-time transition to offensive line after that season.

Started during the 2020 and 2021 seasons for Jacksonville State, including being a part of the miraculous victory over the Florida State Seminoles in Doak Campbell Stadium last fall. Was named a Second Team FCS All-American during the 2020-21 season.

Was highly recruited once he entered the Transfer Portal with the Knights beating out multiple Power Five institutions for Grable’s signature.

How Grable Fits UCF’s Run Game

As the following video will display, Grable is a true athlete in space. For that reason, the UCF offensive coaching staff could run even more outside zone, just as an example. The needed athleticism for an offensive tackle to operate efficiently during that play is very high, but Grable has those physical tools.

His vertical aside, just being able to get out in front of any one of UCF’s running backs during a toss sweep, or reach the linebacker level after beginning a double team, will be aided by natural ability. In short, Grable’s skills help to open up UCF’s running game more than if he had signed elsewhere.

Protecting the Quarterback’s Blind Side

Does Grable earn the distinction of playing left tackle? He will need to battle Swoboda (and possibly Samuel Jackson) for that honor. Again, this is a projection based on his quickness and athletic ability. Going against 230-to-270-pound edge defenders bending off the edge in an effort to sack the quarterback must be met with an offensive tackle that possesses technique, long arms and tremendous athleticism. Grable provides each of those traits.

Now, does he prove he’s worthy of starting at left tackle this spring? Possibly. Time will tell. Worst case scenario is Grable will likely end up at right tackle. Either way, Grable’s overall skills moving into the starting lineup at offensive tackle provides any UCF quarterback more assurance that he will work from a clean pocket when dropping to pass.

Want the NFL? Time to Shine

With the move up from the FCS to FBS Football, Grable will have plenty of eyes on him. Each snap, each kick slide in protection, each time he completes a block and seeks another, scouts will be watching. If that’s not motivation, it's hard to imagine what might be.

The NFL is always looking for talented offensive tackles that can be all-around players. Grable appears to be someone that NFL scouts need to be watching, based on the intel to date. Let’s see how he goes through UCF’s spring ball. If he’s as advertised, Grable might actually be way underrated on this list. Hard to find NFL talent at offensive tackle and UCF might have landed a true gem.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Who Is Tywone Malone?

2023 UCF Recruiting Tracker: Knights Offer Lake Mary Cornerback

Future UCF QB Davin Wydner Wins Florida 4A Prep Football POY

UCF Recruiting Notes

UCF Football Recruiting Notes, Singleton and Green

Knights Make Top Eight for Top Recruit Daemon Fagan

Class of 2023: Examining UCF Running Back Recruiting

Tampa Catholic's Xavier Porter Earns UCF Offer

Top Florida Prep Prospect: Wide Receiver William Fowles

UCF Recruiting the Transfer Portal, Talking Jordan Domineck

Prospects UCF Should Go After Hard Following Miami Under Armour

Senior 'Knight', UCF Versus Cincinnati Basketball Preview

Discussing Richard Young & Top Running Backs from Miami Under Armour

Recruiting Update: Rising Offensive Lineman Roderick Kearney

The Nation's Best Interior DL, John Walker, Talks Recruiting After Under Armour