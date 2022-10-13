Gameday Information: Temple Owls at UCF Knights

The UCF Knights host the Temple Owls tonight inside of FBC Mortgage Stadium for this season's "Space Game." This will be the second American Athletic Conference game for the Knights, having already knocked off the SMU Mustangs 41-19 a week ago Wednesday.

UCF comes into the contest 4-1 overall with the aforementioned 1-0 start in the AAC. Temple, meanwhile, has gone 2-3 overall and lost its only AAC matchup by a score of 24-3 to Memphis on Oct. 1.

RELATED: 2022 UCF Football Roster

Series History

Overall, the Knights hold a 7-2 advantage over the Owls. That lead includes a 3-1 record at home. UCF went on the road to Philadelphia and defeated Temple 49-7 last season. The Knights are riding a five game winning streak against the Owls.

A few statistical notes about each squad:

Total Offense (indicates national ranking)

UCF Knights: 35.6 points per game (30).

Temple Owls: 15 points per game (126).

Total Defense

UCF Knights: 346.4 yards allowed per game (41).

Temple Owls: 280.2 yards allowed per game (12).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: Seven turnovers gained and lost, dead even on the season (64).

Temple Owls: Three turnovers gained and 13 turnovers lost, -10 on the season (130).

Gameday

Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME SiriusXM channel 213.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -23.5 over Temple.

The over/under point spread is 46.

Money line has UCF (-3333), and Temple (+1100).

AccuWeather Forecast

A thunderstorm in spots this morning; otherwise, humid with considerable cloudiness.

Real Feel High: 92 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 90 degrees.

Max UV index: 2

Average Wind: WNW 5 miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 8 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 42%.

Rain Amount: 0.08 inches.

Average Cloud Cover: 92%

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

Game-Related Articles

UCF Knights Mission VI ‘Space Game’ Uniform Launch

Staff Final Score Predictions: Temple Owls at UCF Knights

Will John Walker Make Early Impact for Knights?

Temple Owls Defensive Players to Watch vs UCF Knights

A Look at the Big XII Through Week 6

Temple Owls Offensive Players to Watch vs UCF Knights

UCF’s Defense Facing Temple’s True Freshman Quarterback E.J. Warner

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram