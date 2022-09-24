Opinion: Knights Must Demolish Yellow Jackets

It’s game day, and the opportunity to give an early knockout punch to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be there for the UCF Knights. The ramblin’ wreck of Georgia Tech is pretty much just ramblin’ into a wall of late.

It’s a program that’s gone 3-7 and 3-9 over the course of the last two seasons, plus it has started 1-2 this year with embarrassing losses to Clemson by the score of 41-10 and Ole Miss by the score of 42-0.

Both of those losses came at home.

Now Georgia Tech, and likely to soon to be fired head coach Geoff Collins, travels to Orlando to play a UCF team that began to hit its stride against Florida Atlantic. The following should, and better, take place inside of FBC Mortgage Stadium.

*Big plays will be there against a subpar GT defense, so the UCF offense needs to gash them. GT is 105th in the nation in scoring defense by giving up 33.3 points per contest. UCF should score 40 or more points. As the Inside The Knights predictions show, our staff feels good about the Knights piling on the points today.

*Handle your business. Yes, GT is bad. Pretty much everyone knows it. Then go have some fun and dominate! Every aspect of the game – offense, defense and special teams – should be won handily by the Knights.

*Play focused football. To the above point, even when something does in fact go wrong, UCF needs a next play mentality! One play at a time, stay focused and get the job done. That’s how a team can dominate.

*It’s also a chance for the UCF defense to show it can be a consistent top performer. After taking apart the FAU offense during the final three-plus quarters, time to do it again versus a Yellow Jackets offensive unit that’s scored just 10 points versus two FBS schools this season. UCF has Power 5 talent. Today is a chance to show it.

*Finally, it would be great to see some of the key younger reserves gain some considerable action in the second half. To do that, UCF’s offense and defense must be on point during the first half. Build a big lead and then head coach Gus Malzahn has the ability to put in the reserves like Nikai Martinez and Demari Henderson, et al, to gain valuable experience.

