Recruits Committed to Texas, Florida and Auburn Headline UCF Visitors List
This will be a big recruiting weekend for the UCF Knights. Not only is it important to host top prospects that can help the already impressive 2023 commitment list, but there’s talent headed to the UCF campus committed to other programs like Texas, Florida and Auburn.
Additionally, there’s a plethora of top recruits expected to be on campus from the classes of 2024 and 2025 as well.
Below is a list of some of the top players expected to be watching the Georgia Tech at UCF game from inside FBC Mortgage Stadium at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Related: UCF vs GT Game Day Information
Keep in mind, this is ont a full list. There could be over 100 recruits in the stands and on the sidelines. The following is a sampling of the top prospects, beginning with the current commitments.
2023/2024 Recruits Committed to UCF
Kaven Call, edge, Apopka (Fla.) High School - 2023
Johnathon Cline, offensive line, Cartersville (Ga.) High School - 2023
Troy Ford, Jr. linebacker, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School - 2023
Braeden Marshall, cornerback, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School - 2023
Jamal Merriweather, offensive tackle, Brunswick (Ga.) High School - 2023
Grant Reddick, kicker, Orlando (Fla.) Boone - 2023
Dylan Rizk, quarterback, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons - 2023
John Walker, defensive tackle, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2023
Sincere Edwards, defensive end, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - 2024
It’s always great to see UCF’s committed recruits come back and check out the home games. This is a good sign for the Knights moving forward.
Recruits Committed Elsewhere
Cedric Baxter, Jr., running back, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - Texas - 2023
Ja’Keem Jackson, cornerback, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - Florida - 2023
JC Hart, cornerback, Notasulga (Ala.) Loachapoka - Auburn - 2023
Any of these three big-time recruits would be excellent additions to the roster for the Knights. Head coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff want to add impact prospects to finalize this recruiting class, and each of the three above 2023 recruits could play early in Orlando.
There’s also 2023 Purdue commitment Ethon Cole visiting, a cornerback from Lake Minneola (Fla.) High School. He’s flown somewhat under the radar, but he can definitely play.
Prospects to Know
Jason Duclona, cornerback, Estero (Fla.) High School - 2023
Jevell Ferguson, Fugerson, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County - 2023
Andrew Rumph, defensive tackle, Palmetto (Fla.) High School - 2023
Cameron Anderson, linebacker, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian - 2024
Josh Alexander-Felton, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024
Jivan Baly, Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek - 2024
D’Angelo Barber, linebacker, Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) High School - 2024
Cai Bates, wide receiver, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024
Eric Brantley, defensive tackle, Valdosta (Ga.) High School - 2024
Ric’Darius Farmer, slot, Cocoa (Fla.) High School - 2024
Kensley Faustin, safety, Naples (Fla.) High School - 2024
Waltclaire Flynn, offensive tackle, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - 2024
Nate Gabriel, defensive tackle, Auburndale (Fla.) High School - 2024
Adarius Hayes, linebacker/edge, Largo (Fla.) High School - 2024
Read More
Jeremy Hecklinski, quarterback, Marietta (Ga.) Walton - 2024
Rodney “RJ” Hill, linebacker, Flagler (Fla.) Palm Coast - 2024
Zay Mincey, defensive back, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland - 2024
Jon Mitchell, defensive back, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin - 2024
Jalyn Monds, defensive back, Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood - 2024
TJ Moore, wide receiver, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic - 2024
Derek Plazz, offensive tackle, Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson - 2024
Jordan Pride, defensive back, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024
James Randle, wide receiver, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland - 2024
D’marius Rucker, running back, Lakeland (Fla.) High School - 2024
Devin Smith, edge, Brunswick (Ga.) High School - 2024
Jamar Taylor, safety, Lakeland (Fla.) High School - 2024
Quentin Taylor, cornerback, Lake Minneola (Fla.) High School - 2024
Jalon Thompson, defensive back, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia - 2024
Myles Woods, athlete, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - 2024
Colin Hurley, quarterback, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian - 2025
Ousmane Kromah, running back, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County - 2025
Coleman Lewis, linebacker, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes County - 2025
Ethan Pritchard, safety, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2025
Taevion Swint, running back, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2025
CJ Wiley, athlete, Alpharetta (Ga.) High School - 2025
This is a fantastic list regardless of class. First point to note, lots of high upside skill position talent on both sides of the football.
Underclassmen Recruiting Notes
*Flynn will challenge to be one of the top two or three offensive tackles in the class of 2024.
*Hayes is a national recruit that’s been to UCF multiple times.
*Hill is a tackling machine. Instincts!
*Mincey is one of the nation’s most gifted long and lean defensive backs. Big-time player.
*Taylor is a player that’s going to see his recruitment blow up. Just watch.
*Hurley might be the top player in the nation for the class of 2025.
*Kromah and Swint will be two of the most highly recruited players in 2025 as well, and both have big-time offers beyond UCF already.
*Wiley has NFL pedigree from his father, Chuck Wiley, playing in the National Football League. He’s a long athlete with tremendous upside.
Staff Predictions: Georgia Tech at UCF
Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram