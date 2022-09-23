Recruits Committed to Texas, Florida and Auburn Headline UCF Visitors List

This will be a big recruiting weekend for the UCF Knights. Not only is it important to host top prospects that can help the already impressive 2023 commitment list, but there’s talent headed to the UCF campus committed to other programs like Texas, Florida and Auburn.

Additionally, there’s a plethora of top recruits expected to be on campus from the classes of 2024 and 2025 as well.

Below is a list of some of the top players expected to be watching the Georgia Tech at UCF game from inside FBC Mortgage Stadium at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Keep in mind, this is ont a full list. There could be over 100 recruits in the stands and on the sidelines. The following is a sampling of the top prospects, beginning with the current commitments.

2023/2024 Recruits Committed to UCF

Kaven Call, edge, Apopka (Fla.) High School - 2023

Johnathon Cline, offensive line, Cartersville (Ga.) High School - 2023

Troy Ford, Jr. linebacker, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School - 2023

Braeden Marshall, cornerback, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School - 2023

Jamal Merriweather, offensive tackle, Brunswick (Ga.) High School - 2023

Grant Reddick, kicker, Orlando (Fla.) Boone - 2023

Dylan Rizk, quarterback, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons - 2023

John Walker, defensive tackle, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2023

Sincere Edwards, defensive end, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva - 2024

It’s always great to see UCF’s committed recruits come back and check out the home games. This is a good sign for the Knights moving forward.

Recruits Committed Elsewhere

Cedric Baxter, Jr., running back, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - Texas - 2023

Ja’Keem Jackson, cornerback, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - Florida - 2023

JC Hart, cornerback, Notasulga (Ala.) Loachapoka - Auburn - 2023

Any of these three big-time recruits would be excellent additions to the roster for the Knights. Head coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff want to add impact prospects to finalize this recruiting class, and each of the three above 2023 recruits could play early in Orlando.

There’s also 2023 Purdue commitment Ethon Cole visiting, a cornerback from Lake Minneola (Fla.) High School. He’s flown somewhat under the radar, but he can definitely play.

Prospects to Know

Jason Duclona, cornerback, Estero (Fla.) High School - 2023

Jevell Ferguson, Fugerson, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County - 2023

Andrew Rumph, defensive tackle, Palmetto (Fla.) High School - 2023

Cameron Anderson, linebacker, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian - 2024

Josh Alexander-Felton, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024

Jivan Baly, Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek - 2024

D’Angelo Barber, linebacker, Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) High School - 2024

Cai Bates, wide receiver, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater - 2024

Eric Brantley, defensive tackle, Valdosta (Ga.) High School - 2024

Ric’Darius Farmer, slot, Cocoa (Fla.) High School - 2024

Kensley Faustin, safety, Naples (Fla.) High School - 2024

Waltclaire Flynn, offensive tackle, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - 2024

Nate Gabriel, defensive tackle, Auburndale (Fla.) High School - 2024

Adarius Hayes, linebacker/edge, Largo (Fla.) High School - 2024

Jeremy Hecklinski, quarterback, Marietta (Ga.) Walton - 2024

Rodney “RJ” Hill, linebacker, Flagler (Fla.) Palm Coast - 2024

Zay Mincey, defensive back, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland - 2024

Jon Mitchell, defensive back, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin - 2024

Jalyn Monds, defensive back, Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood - 2024

TJ Moore, wide receiver, Tampa (Fla.) Catholic - 2024

Derek Plazz, offensive tackle, Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson - 2024

Jordan Pride, defensive back, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - 2024

James Randle, wide receiver, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland - 2024

D’marius Rucker, running back, Lakeland (Fla.) High School - 2024

Devin Smith, edge, Brunswick (Ga.) High School - 2024

Jamar Taylor, safety, Lakeland (Fla.) High School - 2024

Quentin Taylor, cornerback, Lake Minneola (Fla.) High School - 2024

Jalon Thompson, defensive back, Orlando (Fla.) Olympia - 2024

Myles Woods, athlete, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - 2024

Colin Hurley, quarterback, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian - 2025

Ousmane Kromah, running back, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County - 2025

Coleman Lewis, linebacker, Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes County - 2025

Ethan Pritchard, safety, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - 2025

Taevion Swint, running back, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - 2025

CJ Wiley, athlete, Alpharetta (Ga.) High School - 2025

This is a fantastic list regardless of class. First point to note, lots of high upside skill position talent on both sides of the football.

Underclassmen Recruiting Notes

*Flynn will challenge to be one of the top two or three offensive tackles in the class of 2024.

*Hayes is a national recruit that’s been to UCF multiple times.

*Hill is a tackling machine. Instincts!

*Mincey is one of the nation’s most gifted long and lean defensive backs. Big-time player.

*Taylor is a player that’s going to see his recruitment blow up. Just watch.

*Hurley might be the top player in the nation for the class of 2025.

*Kromah and Swint will be two of the most highly recruited players in 2025 as well, and both have big-time offers beyond UCF already.

*Wiley has NFL pedigree from his father, Chuck Wiley, playing in the National Football League. He’s a long athlete with tremendous upside.

