Urban Meyer Highlights Reactions To Scott Frost's Nebraska Comments
UCF Coach Scott Frost's comments regarding his previous Nebraska job turned into one of the biggest stories of Big 12 Media Days.
In an interview with The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Frost said the biggest lesson he learned from his time at Nebraska is "Don't take the wrong job." While he did elaborate more in a different quote, this is the one that became the talk of social media.
Fan reactions ranged from surprise at Frost speaking ill of working for his alma mater in the first place to indignation, given how poorly his tenure there had gone. TJ Birkel, a staff writer for Nebraska Cornhuskers on SI, wrote that Frost "talks about his failed tenure as head coach like something that was caused by others, like he has no responsibility for what happened."
Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer brought a coach's perspective to his reaction to Frost's comments on The Triple Option.
“We’ve all stood at the podium and you say something and you’re like, ‘Ouch, why did I say that?’ and you can’t take it back,” Meyer said. “I’m sure he’d want to take it back. If it’s not meant to be, it’s a direct shot at Nebraska. I know Scott Frost. Hell of a coach. I’ve known him for a long time. That didn’t go well.
“I actually had people send it to me and said, ‘Wow, look at this.’ That’s one of those ones, would you want to take it back? Sure.”
Frost has been consistent about avoiding addressing his time at Nebraska directly when speaking with the media, with his comments in The Athletic being the only time he has truly done so since his return to Orlando. The reaction it sparked across the online college football world shows why.
Check out more UCF News below:
UCF Coach Scott Frost Recalls Crossover With NFL Legend
UCF Coach Scott Frost Shares Latest On Quarterback Race This Season
Scott Frost-McKenzie Milton Reunion At UCF Is Three Years In The Making