What To Watch For As UCF Open Preseason Camp This Month
The UCF Knights face some uncertainty heading into the new season with more than 60 new players on the roster. As camp begins to open, most of the questions will start to be answered or slowly unfold. Several players have an opportunity to earn a bigger role with the team and have highly impactful years. A few names stand out in terms of who is in line for a massive breakout.
Running back Jaden Nixon is in a prime position to compete for a starting role on the Knights. He transferred from Western Michigan University and was one of their most impactful players. The All-MAC First Team junior rushed 143 times for 919 yards in 13 games, also finishing with 12 touchdowns. Nixon climbed the depth chart as the season progressed, and that gives him an edge compared to the rest of the competition. He knows what it takes to fight for a spot on the field.
Nixon is well-known, established as a college player, and ready to attack camp to become a starter for the Knights.
Quarterback Tayven Jackson is another player to pay close attention to as camp unravels. He looks to prove himself worthy of a starting role after seeing limited field time with Indiana. The redshirt junior completed 23 of 37 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson's combination of arm strength and mobility gives him the ability to hit receivers vertically and extend plays.
The starting quarterback job is up for grabs, but Jackson appears to be ready to take this new offense to another level.
Wide receiver DJ Black will see a new level of competition after transferring from Limestone, a Division II college. He recorded 41 receptions for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. The redshirt junior is viewed as the go-to guy on offense, but that will be further determined in camp. Black is experienced with tons of upside. The Knights virtually lost all of their weapons from last year but appear to have gained some new ones.
Camp opens on Monday, when all players begin to make their cases and showcase their talents and capabilities. Scott Frost will have his hands full evaluating all options and deciding which will lead to a successful season.
