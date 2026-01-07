This was UCLA's Most Impactful Player In Loss to Wisconsin

The Bruins were simply unable to turn things around against Wisconsin, however there was a notable effort worth sharing.

After falling 80-72 to Wisconsin it is clear that UCLA's season is starting to fall apart. Moving forward, there are plenty of issues the Bruins need to address, however there is one player who showed great promise in this one. In the future, we need to see consistent performances from this player.

The MVP | Eric Dailey Jr

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has struggled as of late, averaging just 8.0 points per game, minus his outing against Wisconsin. In the game prior to Iowa, he scored just four points while playing 30 minutes. His impact as a whole has been questionable, so a game of this caliber was needed.

Against Wisconsin Dailey Jr was able to record 18 points on 52.9% shooting, as well as eight rebounds, that ultimately gave UCLA a chance to crawl back into the game. On a more negative note Dailey Jr did foul out, and he missed all five of his three point attempts.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway from his performance was the connection between Donovan Dent and Dailey Jr, a connection that we hoped to see much earlier in the season. It was clear that Dent believed Dailey was the No. 1 option during this game, setting up plays that would directly benefit him.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This connection makes UCLA a very dangerous team, especially when Dailey is able to dictate what goes on in the paint. This dynamic in addition to scoring efforts from the other Bruins could eventually help the Bruins return to their pre-season glory.

Dailey Jr will need to step up down the stretch, there is no doubt about it. His ability to control the paint when he is hot is something that the other Bruins simply cannot accomplish. With teams continually starting to crack down on UCLA's shooting there will be ample opportunity for Dailey to make an impact.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

There is an argument that Dailey Jr's scoring was only possible due to Skyy Clark's absence, however it has become obvious that Clark has become a very volatile player. Moving forward, there needs to be more Dailey Jr in the mix, as his scoring ability hinges on opportunity, not a matter of how hot he is on a given night.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Utah State Aggies guard Dexter Akanno (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Overall, great game from Dailey Jr, we just need to see this more often. There is no questioning his raw talent, but if we can't see him make a bigger impact the Bruins may be in trouble later in the season and in March.

