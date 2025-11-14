Analyzing UCLA's Revived History vs Ohio State
The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) are set to take on their biggest test of the season -- a road matchup with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes -- on the heels of losing two consecutive games for the first time under Tim Skipper.
The Bruins' unspoken goal of completing a 0-4 turnaround to gain bowl eligibility is all but impossible now that they are tasked with Ohio State, No. 17 USC and the Washington Huskies to end the season, but that doesn't mean they'll stop competing.
As we get into our weekly previews, let's take a look at the revitalized history between the Bruins and Buckeyes.
The History
The defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes haven't clashed with the Bruins since 2001, which was a 13-6 UCLA win. The two programs played nine other times and the all-time series is tied at 4-4-1. Since the first matchup in 1961, the two teams have won every other matchup.
Prior to 2001, the Buckeyes and the Bruins regularly matched up in the late 1970s and early 1960s, including a Rose Bowl clash that UCLA won, 23-10, in 1975.
Saturday's game will be the first matchup between the two storied programs and co-members of the Big Ten.
Game History:
- 2001: UCLA, 13-6
- 1999: Ohio State, 42-20
- 1980: UCLA, 17-0
- 1979: Ohio State, 17-13
- 1976: Tie, 10-10
- 1975 (Rose Bowl): UCLA, 23-10
- 1975: Ohio State, 41-20
- 1962: UCLA, 9-7
- 1961: Ohio State, 13-3
Tim Skipper's Early Scouting Report on No. 1 Ohio State
Skipper and UCLA take on the best team in the nation on the road -- the first-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The odds may be against them, but that doesn't mean the Bruins aren't preparing like it's any other team.
Skipper gave his early thoughts on the Buckeyes during Monday's media availability.
- "I will say this; they have a lot of big time players, and the most impressive thing is, they're playing complimentary football and playing as a team," Skipper said. "I mean, it's good to see that that can still happen. Their offense, defense, special teams, it's all tied in to each other.
- "The offense is ball-controlling and getting the defense off the field. The defense is getting the ball back for the offense. And the special teams is getting out there and making a difference. Like, it is good to just see team ball happening. We'll have to have a good plan. We'll go up there, we'll have to be ready to go. It's going to take everybody on the trip, every single person, whether you're playing or coaching, to come up with a good plan and by the time kickoff hits to be ready to go."
Saturday's clash isn't a new test for Skipper and UCLA. The Bruins had to go on the road to take on Curt Cignetti and the red-hot Hoosiers, and Skipper learned from that experience.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.