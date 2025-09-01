Anthony Jones Visiting UCLA Gives Recruiting a Massive Boost
The UCLA Bruins have finally begun their season as they started the season off on Saturday night, which didn't go exactly how they had hoped, even though they had all the expectation in the world to at least make some noise following a fantastic off-season that took place.
The UCLA Bruins were able to walk into the stadium with all eyes on them as they were set to showcase all of the new pieces they have to the puzzle, including the one glaring piece that they added throughout the transfer portal during the spring transfer period. That piece is their new starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava joined the UCLA Bruins following a fallout that took place during the spring with the Tennessee Volunteers, where he started the whole season just a season ago.
Not only were all eyes on the program due to the number of people they had watching the game, but all eyes were on the program when it came to the recruits who were in attendance, as they had multiple guys in attendance to watch Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins play in their first contest of the season.
One of the Bruins' top commits in the class was able to attend as a visitor. That commit is Anthony "Poppa" Jones. Jones is one of the better players in the class when it comes to the 2026 recruiting cycle, as he has a defensive lineman who committed to them over many different talented schools, as he released the final three before announcing his commitment.
His commitment was made official when he committed to the UCLA Bruins over the Washington Huskies, along with the Tennessee Volunteers coming as the runner-up.
The Bruins getting him back on campus is huge for many reason, including the most obvious reason.
What Makes His Visit Even More Important
This was a huge visit for the UCLA Bruins simply due to the fact that he was there and able to peer recruit, as this is typically the commit's job following their announcement of joining the recruiting class. It's simple, the Bruins want the best, and they want the best and multiple different classes, which is huge for the UCLA Bruins, as they have guys that are willing to help push the narrative to other prospects, which is exactly what happened.
If the Bruins can get more guys to peer recruit, they will be in great shape.
