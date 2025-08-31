UCLA Commit Matthew Muasau Nearing Top of Prep Team Rankings
There are many things that you look for when it comes to recruiting talented prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, in any recruiting class, as those prospects will be looking to commit to programs that want them for their talent and want them to contribute very early.
This is why recruiting can be so key instead of the transfer portal as if you land the right guys they could be multiple years in the system before entering the NFL draft as a lot of of the times the transfer portal type of players that you add is usually for one to two years unless you're lucky enough to handle a star who was very early in his career, looking for an opportunity to make a difference at the college level.
If you think the UCLA Bruins aren't being strategic with the guys that they bring in, just make sure to recheck their board as many of these guys are expected by day one contributors, if not starters down the line as they are looking to recruit heavily with the hopes of many of these guys sticking around and helping him build what is supposed to be the true UCLA Bruins program, which is back at the top and winning football games like it should be.
They have been able to land offensive guys that are worthwhile as well as defensive guys that has started to make a difference even in the high school level as one of the commits that they landed is not only looking to have a successful college career, but finished off as one if not the top guy on a team that has a chance to beat the top team, not only in the state of California, but the nation has a whole.
UCLA Commit Matthew Muasau Nearing Top of Prep Team Rankings
Matthew Muasau is a linebacker from St. John Bosco High School, which is in Bellflower, California. This is a program that they typically do a great job and recruiting well.
One of the players that they have landed from the program is Muasau, who is a linebacker with plenty of upside. The talent of the prospect has helped make the case that they are the number one team in the state of California and the number one team in the nation, although they still have more to prove at the high school level.
Muasau has helped his team give up less than 10 points in the first two weeks of high school football, which is huge. They have the chance to be the best team in the nation if things can keep up.
