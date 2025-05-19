REPORT: UCLA to Host Regional in Field of 64 Projections
The No. 14 UCLA Bruins (39-15, 22-8) recently clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title, heading into the Big Ten tournament this week. With the maintained success all year and the late surge to end the regular season, they are slated to host an NCAA Regional in Westwood.
11Point7 College Baseball released a Field of 64 Projection for the upcoming 2025 NCAA Tournament, predicting each of the regional pools and the top seeds that will be hosting their respective region.
The top 16 teams in the country each act as the host sites for a double-elimination regional series featuring four teams in each pool. The Bruins would be the No. 1 seed in their respective region, hosting the No. 2 UC Irvine Anteaters, No. 3 Arizona Wildcats and No. 4 San Diego Toreros.
The one team that emerges from the four-team regional will advance to the Super Regional, set for a best-of-three series and a chance to reach the 2025 College World Series. UCLA has not done so since 2013, the year they took home the national title.
It is certain that the Bruins are going to be in the tournament, but to be able to host their regional at Jackie Robinson Stadium is going to require just a bit more work.
The Bruins are playing in the Big Ten Tournament starting this Tuesday and will be featured as the No. 2 overall seed behind conference co-champion No. 5 Oregon. If UCLA goes 0-2 in the conference tournament, it will be in jeopardy of falling out of the top 16 and losing the ability to host the regional.
The conference tournament schedule has been released, and the Bruins will battle the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 7 Michigan in back-to-back days. Winning one of these three games will guarantee them a regional host. They swept Illinois two weeks ago and beat Michigan, 22-5, in March.
Earning home field advantage for the double elimination regional is extremely crucial not only for the hometown crowd in attendance, but the lack of travel is much more valuable. Bitter rival USC is projected to have to travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to play in the LSU Tigers' regional.
