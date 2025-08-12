UCLA Football Star Talks Managing Baseball on the Side
Entering his sixth season putting on the pads for UCLA, this will be JonJon Vaughns' first since his true freshman year where he won't be taking the baseball field in Westwood as well.
Vaughns is a four-year letterman in baseball at UCLA while being a regular reserve linebacker for the last four seasons. Not only has Vaughns' baseball career ended, he has diverted his full focus to football, including in the spring when he'd usually be with baseball, and is now primed for a huge year and DeShaun Foster's starting linebacker.
In the latest UCLA football episode of Chasing Saturdays, Vaughns discussed what it was like being a two-sport athlete and how he's handled the transition ahead of this season.
"It was hard," Vaughns said. "Going back and forth with football, changing my body, and then gaining weight and losing weight. It was hard. But, I did it and it was just a grind. It's all about the grind, and I just love that. Just keep pushing myself and keep moving forward and being positive about it.
"The standard I have for myself is just, keep moving forward and keep loving and having fun with the guys, and being present and no regrets. Enjoy being here at UCLA and playing for Coach Fos and playing in the Rose Bowl, and just having fun."
Vaughns No. 1 Schwesinger Replacement
A season removed from losing Carson Schwesinger and Kain Medrano to the NFL, Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe already has a name he thinks will fit into their shoes this season -- redshirt senior JonJon Vaughns.
Malloe got straight to the point in last Wednesday's fall camp media availability when asked who he thinks is a prime candidate to replace Schwesinger's production:
"JonJon, first off. He will be set up to do what Carson did already. It's just a matter of belief and confidence. That's what Carson went through and that's what JonJon has to go through. He had a great offseason. So, for him, just going and making plays will be his biggest challenge. He can do it and it's all really set up for him."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.