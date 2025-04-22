UCLA's West Continues to Shine in Sophomore Season
The UCLA Bruins baseball squad has looked great so far this season. Through 39 games of the 2025 campaign, the Bruins have collected 29 wins with 10 defeats. While it did drop its most recent game, UCLA will have a chance to get back on the right track against UC Irvine.
One player that has been fun to watch as of late has been sophomore outfielder Dean West. West had a strong first season with UCLA in 2024, where he was featured in 20 games, earning himself 12 starts. It was that small sample size that has allowed John Savage to toss him in the everyday lineup for 2025's campaign.
So far this year, West has seen his stock rise as he has been a consistent starter for the Bruins crew. In 155 at-bats thus far this season, the UCLA sophomore has collected 51 hits: eight doubles, one triple and four home runs. Those 51 hits in 155 at-bats give West a current batting average of .329, which ranks him 39th in the Big Ten conference in that category.
Whenever West gets on base, he makes sure he makes his presence known. He has already recorded 11 stolen bases this season as he continues to blow his previous stat line from his freshman season out of the water. The speedster has also been beneficial for the Bruins on the defensive side of the ball.
Collecting 81 put outs, the only blemish to his line is three errors committed. Still having a great season at the plate, his fielding is an area that the Bruins will look to improve, as outfielders shouldn't be making critical errors in high-leverage moments in the game.
West's power has come alive, however. As a freshman, West was only able to knock one extra-base hit in the 13 hits he had. Now getting more playing time, West has shown that he is a reliable player when he is on the field. Smashing four home runs places him in a fourth-place tie, but his batting average is the third-best on the roster.
First pitch against UC Irvine is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. PST.
