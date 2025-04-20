UCLA Legend Dave Roberts Receives Great Praise From MLB Star
Former UCLA Bruin and UCLA Hall of Famer Dave Roberts has been the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the past decade. Over the years, Roberts has led the Dodgers to a boatload of success, culminating in two World Series Championships, most recently in 2024.
Roberts has been a beloved manager by all of his players. Any time they can give their gratitude to the skipper, they do. The UCLA Hall of Famer has been one of the more dominant managers in the MLB, and in return, got paid like it.
Last season, the Dodgers brought home their second World Series Championship in five seasons, as they defeated the New York Yankees in five games of the Fall Classic. That World Series win was Roberts' second as a manager, but his third in his baseball career, having won his first as a part of the 2004 Boston Red Sox team.
Dodgers slugger and first baseman Freddie Freeman credits the success the franchise had last season to the man leading the show: the former UCLA Bruin.
"If you talk to not just me, everybody, we trust him,” Freeman said, per Dodger Insider Magazine. “And I think that’s the key to this whole thing, is trust in Doc. He trusts us, and we trust him. We won last year because of that, and it’s because of Doc.
"I know we have great players here, believe me. And he’ll be the first one to say we won because of great players. Game 5 is the masterpiece of managing a baseball game. And who did it? It was Dave Roberts.”
Roberts was featured in the Medium interview as well, claiming that this past World Series win meant more to him than others would have realized.
“It was a big one,” Roberts said. “I think that for me to win it with a normalcy, to have the parade, to celebrate with our players, the organization, the fans, I think there was some validation there. And I hate even admitting that, but there was some validation.”
The Dodgers have been claimed as 'fluke champions' for winning the 2020 World Series, given the shortened season and world circumstances.
