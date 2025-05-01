How Former Bruin Canning Keeps His Body Intact
Injuries have been the downfall of several athletes' careers. Regardless of what sport these athletes play, injuries are nothing to joke about, as they cannot only affect a player's playing career but also their overall health. For former UCLA Bruin Griffin Canning, it is no different.
Canning broke into Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Angels after getting drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Since debuting, Canning has had his ups and downs on the mound, all due part from injuries.
Obtaining a career ERA of 4.66 in 105 games played, the former Bruin has been an exceptional option for baseball teams over the years. Now, as he is on a new journey, playing with the New York Mets franchise, he is off to one of the better starts to his career.
Through six games and six starts, the UCLA product has obtained a 2.61 ERA through 31 innings pitched. He has also totaled 31 strikeouts and has only walked 14, as walking batters has been an issue for him in the past.
The former Bruin revealed what he has done since suffering a back injury, and how Pilates has helped him and his body improve.
"In 2021, I had a stress fracture in my back, so I missed half of '21 and all of '22," Canning said when he recently joined Meet at the Apple. "So, I was looking for something different, just to figure out what could click for me and help me stay on the field."
" ... Instantly kind of fell in love with it. It was just something new. We get into the routine of lifting weights, and it's easy to see other guys around the league and what they do and kind of be like, 'Maybe I should be doing that.'
"So, the Pilates has been super awesome for me. Just learning some compensation patterns that I have and just learning more about my body."
Since returning to the mound in 2023, his struggles were to be expected following a back injury. But now with a fresh team to play with and learning more about his body, Canning could be turning into the second-round draft pick that he was at UCLA.
