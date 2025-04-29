Former Bruin's Strong Start to MLB Campaign
While the Colorado Rockies haven't had the best start to the 2025 MLB campaign, that's not the case for former UCLA Bruin pitcher Jake Bird. Bird is off to a hot start to his fourth year in the league, looking to add value to his game.
Bird was drafted out of UCLA in 2018 by the Rockies in the fifth round of the MLB Draft. Debuting with Colorado in the summer of 2022, his track record has been up and down since starting his career in the pros. But with a strong start like this, the former Bruin could be on the right path to have a career year.
Through three seasons on the mound in Colorado, the UCLA product has averaged a 4.23 earned run average in 193.2 innings pitched. Given that he is used in a relief role, the numbers could vastly improve. The average ERA for MLB pitchers in 2024 was 4.07 across the league, meaning Bird pitched below average last year.
So far this season, through 11 games and 16.2 innings, he has recorded an ERA of 1.08 and has struck out 23 batters, while only allowing 10 hits. With the Rockies' bullpen always being their downfall, Bird is doing his best to help improve that number going into the 2025 campaign.
The Rockies have a record of 4-23, which is the worst record in Major League Baseball. The Rockies haven't been a strong franchise in baseball since they were fighting for a wild card spot. The last time the franchise finished a season with an above-average record was the year Bird was drafted, 2018.
While it is a short sample size for the former Bruin, it is encouraging to see a player have success when the team he plays for isn't so successful as a whole. If Bird keeps this type of production up across the entire season, the Rockies may look to trade him to a playoff-contending team, allowing him to thrive in a different environment.
Bird doesn't become a free agent until the 2029 season, in which he will be in his age-33 season. Having that as a leveraging point, on top of a strong start to the year, the UCLA product could be taking his talents elsewhere.
