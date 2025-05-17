Former Bruin Getting First Taste of Subway Series
Former UCLA Bruins pitcher turned starting pitcher for the New York Mets, Griffin Canning, has found his groove this season. After spending the first years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Canning signed with the Mets, looking to rejuvenate his career.
The UCLA product has done exactly that. Not only is he having a tremendous season, but he also has been a crucial part of this Mets rotation. In eight starts for the Mets by Canning, he has accumulated a 2.36 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, and has 42 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.
With the Subway Series taking place this weekend between the Mets and their cross-town rivals, the New York Yankees, Canning will be getting his first taste of what this historic rivalry truly brings. Unlucky for the Mets, they're on the road for this series, with the entire Yankee fanbase breathing down their necks.
This isn't Canning's first start against the Yankees, having played them before as a member of the Angels, but this series brings out the different sides of these players. Former Yankee turned Met Juan Soto has already felt the most hate from the Yankee fans, but if Canning can find a way to deal in the Bronx, those boos will be targeted towards him.
In three games against the Yankees in his career, Canning holds a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings pitched. He typically averages five innings against the Yankees, and the best performance against the historic franchise came in 2023, when the former Bruin struck out 12 batters and allowed two runs in five and two-thirds innings.
The Mets have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. From both a pitching side and a batting side, the Mets in Queens have played some of the more entertaining games thus far in the 2025 season.
The former Bruin looks to continue his May success against the Yankees tonight. Through two games in the month, Griffin has held hitters to bat .200 against him, has a 0.91 WHIP and has struck out 11 batters, all while obtaining a 1.64 ERA.
First pitch in the Bronx is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.
