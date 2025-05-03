Former Bruin Karros Continues to Rake for MILB Team
A ton of former UCLA Bruins have landed with the Colorado Rockies through the MLB Draft. While some are playing with the franchise already in 2025, some are still working their way up the charts, looking to fulfill their childhood dreams of playing baseball at the professional level.
One of those players who is putting in the work is former Bruin infielder Kyle Karros. Karros got drafted out of UCLA by the Rockies in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and since so has been an exciting prospect for Colorado fans to keep their eyes on.
Much like his brother Jared and father Eric, UCLA runs through the blood of the Karros family. Eric Karros played in the MLB for 14 seasons with three different franchises, and Kyle's brother, Jared, is also looking to find his mojo in the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate.
Thus far in Karros' minor league career with the Rockies, he has climbed the ranks from rookie ball up to the Double-A affiliate. So far, in 21 games played for the Hartford Yard Goats, Karros has hit an outstanding .329 batting average, has hit two home runs, and has driven in 10 RBIs.
His contact skills have been put to the test, and he has thrived. After working his way with the UCLA Baseball squad, Karros knows how to put a ball in play. His fielding has also been strong, only committing one error in 171 innings played at third base.
This is his first season playing at a different level, and the UCLA product has been filling in the role nicely. Given the struggles the Rockies are having at the major league level, if Karros continues his production, he could see his stock continue to rise and even play for the Triple-A squad, if not make it to the majors.
The Rockies often find themselves near the bottom of the MLB as they play in a very stacked NL West division. With a rotating door of players, the Rockies should be interested in bringing Karros up to the big leagues sooner rather than later. The 22-year-old has a ton of upside, as one day he will surely make the Bruins family proud.
