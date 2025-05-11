UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: No. 18 Bruins Defeat Illini
The No. 18 UCLA Bruins (35-14, 18-7) pulled off a thrilling victory in the series opener with the Illinois Fighting Illini (27-20, 12-13) on Friday night. In a 9-9 tie in the top of the ninth, redshirt sophomore outfielder Payton Brennan stole home to give the Bruins the game-winning run.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Bruins' big-time road victory against the Illini. The Bruins scored four runs over the final two innings to earn the comeback win in Champaign, Illinois.
You can watch the episode below:
After allowing a seven-run fifth inning, the Bruins found themselves trailing 9-6 midway through the contest. Going into the eighth inning, trailing by three, the Bruins posted two runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings. They would close out Illinois in the bottom of the ninth to earn the win.
Redshirt junior lefty Ian May was roughed up in his 10th start of the season, allowing five runs on four hits over four innings of work. Redshirt sophomore lefty reliever Chris Grothues allowed the final four runs over the next two-thirds of an inning. The rest of UCLA's bullpen posted four scoreless innings.
Two of the Bruins' top hitters all season came through once again as lead-off batter and sophomore outfielder Dean West led the team with a 2-for-4, earning two RBIs and a hit-by-pitch. Sophomore star shortstop Roch Cholowsky had a pair of RBIs, going 1-for-4 with a walk.
The hero of the ballgame was Brennan, using his elite speed to steal a run. With runners on first and third with two hits in a tie game, Illinois' catcher Jacob Schroeder went to throw the ball back to the pitcher after a pitch. That is when Brennan broke for the plate and slid in headfirst and safe.
Freshman righty closer Easton Hawk earned his third save of the year, putting the finishing touches on a wild comeback victory.
The Bruins went on to defeat the Bruins again on Saturday, this time in a much more lopsided contest as they dismantled the home team, 10-1. They will look to sweep the series on Sunday.
UCLA needs every conference win it can get with only four left to play in the regular season. Currently sitting in second place in the Big Ten standings, just two games back of the Iowa Hawkeyes (32-16, 21-6), the Bruins are drawing closer to earning a comeback conference title.
