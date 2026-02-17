Baseball Bruins, Ranked No. 1, Seek Response to Initial Loss

The excitement of UCLA's first opening weekend as the No. 1 team in college baseball echoed throughout the weekend series against UCSD as the Bruins began a quest with high expectations.



They were able to come away with wins in the first two games, but the sweep eluded them in an action-packed slugfest on Sunday. No one expected UCLA to go the entire season without a loss. It's practically impossible in baseball at any level, but now, they have a quick turnaround in which to respond to the season's first disappointment.



First Mid-Week Game



The Bruins have their first mid-week game of the season on Tuesday afternoon in LA, hosting a Tulane program that has reached the championship round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament in three consecutive seasons. The Green Wave also went 2-1 over opening weekend, outscoring Loyola Marymount 22-11 behind stellar pitching performances.



One of those pitchers will return to the mound to face the Bruins on Tuesday. Senior JD Rodriguez pitched 4.2 innings in his start over the weekend, earning a win while striking out nine batters and surrendering two hits.



Meanwhile, UCLA sends freshman Angel Cervantes to the mound for his first collegiate start. Cervantes made his official UCLA debut out of the bullpen on Saturday against the Tritons, allowing one run in a 7-2 win.



Top Weekend Performers



The UCLA offense provided the positive headlines for the Bruins over the weekend, blasting six home runs as seven players picked up multiple RBIs during a three-game series. First baseman Mulivai Levu and outfielder Payton Brennan lead the way, combining for nine hits and eight RBIs. Four of Brennan's RBIs steered Friday's opening win, and he followed that with a home run the next day.



Catcher Cashel Dugger, third baseman Roman Martin, and shortstop Roch Cholowksky also had strong series. Martin had a hit in every game, while Dugger and Cholowsky jumped on the home run train. The offense had several high-octane innings to dig UCLA out of holes, and based on the way these offenses play, it could continue on Tuesday.



However, UCLA's bullpen became an issue on Sunday. They only allowed two runs through the first two games, but they followed Logan Stump's 3.1-inning, one-run start by allowing seven runs. Even when UCLA battled back to tie the game at six, the bullpen couldn't hold it together.



That could be a real problem against Tulane on Tuesday. Neither offense struggles to score, but with Tulane's top pitcher facing off with UCLA's freshman, it's a tougher game than many expect. But a No. 1 team would respond with a convincing win.

