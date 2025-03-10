All Bruins

Bruins Open First Big Ten Series With Wins Over Maryland

UCLA baseball played its first Big Ten series against Maryland this weekend. The squad looks to carry their non-conference momentum into Big Ten play.

Khassim Diakhate

UCLA Bruins outfielder Jake Palmer (38) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
UCLA Bruins outfielder Jake Palmer (38) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

UCLA baseball looked to carry its momentum from its non-conference schedule into its first series as a member of the Big Ten this weekend, and it made a statement, earning a 2-1 series advantage over Maryland. 

The Bruins (12-4 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) played three games against the Terrapins (8-7 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) from March 7-9, all on the road in College Park, Maryland. Prior to game one of the series, the Bruins were fresh off a dominant non-conference performance against Michigan, beating the Wolverines in a 22-5 run-rule victory

Game 1 of the series showed UCLA’s clutch gene and ability to close out games when rallying back, overcoming a 5-0 deficit in the sixth inning to extend the match and come up on top. The Bruins answered back with six unanswered runs to take the lead 6-5 in the ninth inning thanks to sophomore infielder Roch Cholowsky, swinging for a three-run homer to give the Bruins the advantage.

However, Maryland was able to even it up and send it to a 10th inning. In the extra inning, Maryland didn’t stand a chance, with the Bruins touching home plate six times to give the Bruins a 12-6 victory in game one on Friday. 

In Saturday’s Game 2, the Terrapins once again came out on a strong start, jumping to a 9-0 lead through four innings. The Bruins answered back in the fifth and sixth, but the momentum was all on the Maryland side, closing out UCLA 13-3 in seven innings.

The Bruins opened up the final game of the series looking to make a statement, scoring 11 runs in the second inning alone and almost breaking the school record of team hits in an inning with nine — one shy of the record. Sophomore outfielder Dean West led the Bruins in hits and RBIs with three a piece. The Bruins didn’t score the rest of the game, but it didn’t matter, winning the final match 11-5.

The Bruins are back home for a non-conference battle against UC Irvine on Tuesday and will play Game 1 of their second Big Ten series against Nebraska on Friday. 

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Khassim Diakhate
KHASSIM DIAKHATE

Khassim Diakhate pursued his Bachelor's degree in journalism at Loyola Marymount University. He is passionate about the world of journalism and storytelling. He joins the On SI team, having previously worked at NBCUniversal, ESPN, and TMZ Sports.

Home/Baseball