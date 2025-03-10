Bruins Open First Big Ten Series With Wins Over Maryland
UCLA baseball looked to carry its momentum from its non-conference schedule into its first series as a member of the Big Ten this weekend, and it made a statement, earning a 2-1 series advantage over Maryland.
The Bruins (12-4 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) played three games against the Terrapins (8-7 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) from March 7-9, all on the road in College Park, Maryland. Prior to game one of the series, the Bruins were fresh off a dominant non-conference performance against Michigan, beating the Wolverines in a 22-5 run-rule victory.
Game 1 of the series showed UCLA’s clutch gene and ability to close out games when rallying back, overcoming a 5-0 deficit in the sixth inning to extend the match and come up on top. The Bruins answered back with six unanswered runs to take the lead 6-5 in the ninth inning thanks to sophomore infielder Roch Cholowsky, swinging for a three-run homer to give the Bruins the advantage.
However, Maryland was able to even it up and send it to a 10th inning. In the extra inning, Maryland didn’t stand a chance, with the Bruins touching home plate six times to give the Bruins a 12-6 victory in game one on Friday.
In Saturday’s Game 2, the Terrapins once again came out on a strong start, jumping to a 9-0 lead through four innings. The Bruins answered back in the fifth and sixth, but the momentum was all on the Maryland side, closing out UCLA 13-3 in seven innings.
The Bruins opened up the final game of the series looking to make a statement, scoring 11 runs in the second inning alone and almost breaking the school record of team hits in an inning with nine — one shy of the record. Sophomore outfielder Dean West led the Bruins in hits and RBIs with three a piece. The Bruins didn’t score the rest of the game, but it didn’t matter, winning the final match 11-5.
The Bruins are back home for a non-conference battle against UC Irvine on Tuesday and will play Game 1 of their second Big Ten series against Nebraska on Friday.
